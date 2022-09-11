Massive fire in California subsides with rain

Firefighters were able to push back a massive wildfire outside Los Angeles after a tropical storm brought rain and cooler temperatures, U.S. authorities said Saturday.



The Fairview Fire was 40 percent under control Saturday night after forcing evacuation orders and leaving two people behind, firefighters said.

The fire broke out Monday in the midst of a savage heat wave in the southwestern United States, scorching 28,000 acres (11,300 hectares) and destroying more than 20 buildings.

The remnants of Storm Kay, which made landfall in Mexico on Thursday as a hurricane before rolling north along the Pacific coast, brought rain that helped calm the fire.

“Fire activity has been greatly reduced by moisture from Tropical Storm Kay,” said a statement from Cal Fire, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

However, authorities warned that the rains put a risk of flash flooding and mudslides in areas where burned-out soil cannot absorb the sudden downpour.

“We could go from a firefighting operation to significant rain, water rescues, mudslides, debris (flows),” Jeff Veik of Cal Fire’s Riverside Unit said Friday.

The western United States has been experiencing a historic drought for more than two decades that scientists say is being exacerbated by human-induced climate change.

Much of the countryside has been parched and overgrown, creating the conditions for hot, rapid and devastating wildfires.

