Massive explosion rocks Narellan workplace, one patients treated for burns

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man has been rushed to hospital after being seriously injured in a massive explosion at a council workplace in Sydney’s southwestern suburbs.

Emergency services rushed to the Camden Council depot site in Millwood Avenue, Narellan, shortly after 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Multiple NSW ambulances and firefighters were deployed, along with a toll rescue helicopter with an intensive care physician and paramedic on board, who were on the scene within 10 minutes.

A man, 41, who was working as a contractor at the site, was treated at the scene by paramedics for severe burns to his back, chest, abdomen, arms and face.

He had to be intubated and flown to the burns unit at Royal North Shore Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The Toll Rescue Helicopter (pictured) was called to a Camden Council depot in Narellan to transfer a man with severe burns to the Royal North Shore Hospital

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson told the Daily Mail Australia that it was understood that the explosion was caused by a worker using an angle grinder.

The explosion shocked neighboring businesses in the industrial area.

Brian Cruikshank of DC & O Services & Products heard a ‘massive bang’.

“I felt the shock waves through the workshop,” he told NCA NewsWire.

“A few people had come out of their warehouses and they were looking at what had happened.”

According to emergency services, the incident could have been much worse.

“Paramedics arrived at a very challenging place,” Inspector Andrew Cullen said.

Paramedics (pictured) treated a council contractor for severe burns to his back, chest, abdomen, arms and face

“The man had severe partial thickness burns to his torso, arms and face.

The intensive care team stabilized him via intubation and he was flown to the burns unit at the Royal North Shore Hospital.

“Explosions are always dangerous and this incident could have been much worse.”

NSW Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the explosion are ongoing.

SafeWork NSW will also investigate the incident.

“The matter is currently under investigation and the council is assisting authorities in their investigation,” a spokeswoman for Camden Council said.

“It would therefore be inappropriate for the council to make another comment at this stage.”