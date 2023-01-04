Massive Amazon center in Newark is bought by veteran real estate investor

NEWARK — A massive Amazon fulfillment center in Newark has been bought by a veteran real estate investor with global reach, a deal that provides new evidence that big tech tenants can be magnets for real estate buyers.

BentallGreenOak, through an affiliate, paid $138 million to take possession of the Amazon complex in Newark, according to documents filed Dec. 23 with the Alameda County Recorder’s Office.

The Amazon fulfillment center is located at 38811 Cherry St. in Newark, the county documents show.

BentalGreenOak bought Amazon’s leased real estate from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.

The MetLife financial services company appears to have made a profit from the sale of the 29-acre estate in Newark, which consists of two lots.

By mid-2022, the site’s estimated value was about $100 million, county data shows.

These types of logistics centers have recently attracted investors in commercial real estate.

Why? In recent years, consumers have reduced in-person shopping in physical stores and turned to more online shopping and e-commerce.

The retail turmoil has prompted Amazon and other e-commerce titans to seek more locations for their logistics and warehouse operations.

The newly purchased Amazon site in Newark is a short distance from Interstate 880, which connects to the East Bay and Silicon Valley. The Amazon fulfillment center is also about 3.5 miles away from State Route 84, which connects to the peninsula.

The complex totals 575,000 square feet, according to a post from Conor Commercial Real Estate, the property’s lead developer.

“The building offers a prominent location in the Bay Area,” said the Conor Commercial website.

The fulfillment center provides Amazon with a range of facilities to support a huge operation, according to information posted by the developer.

“The e-commerce retailer will benefit from the facility’s 10-meter headroom, 120 loading bay doors, full-size truck courts and on-site parking for 175 trailers,” said Conor Commercial.