Massive 8kg king brown snake at Australian Reptile Park could be the most venomous in the country
Huge brown kingsnake weighing nearly 8kg could be Australia’s most deadly after it secretes enough venom to kill 20 adult males
- A 7.8 kg snake measuring 2.7 m in length would be the largest venomous snake in Aus. can be
- Its venom is so potent it could kill 20 adult males and is used tovenom
- The snake named Titan got a health check at the Australian Reptile Park in NSW
A deadly reptile that produced enough venom to kill 20 men could be one of the largest venomous snakes in Australia.
‘Titan’ the royal brown snake received a health check at the Australian Reptile Park on the NSW Central Coast when a staggering 5.58g of venom was extracted from its mouth.
The reptile, also known as the mulga snake, weighed 7.8 kg and was almost 2.7 meters long.
A royal brown snake usually weighs up to 6 kg and measures 2.5 m.
Billy Collett of the Australian Reptile Park (pictured with Titan) said he could see the brown kingsnake was a solid weight – ‘I could feel it when I held it’.
Titan weighs almost 8 kg and is 2.68 meters long – one of the largest venomous snakes in Australia
It is estimated that the venom collected by the reptile park saves at least 300 lives a year (Titan gives a sample)
Australian Reptile Park Operations Manager Billy Collett was stunned at the sheer size of the Titan.
“In the distance he weighs 7.8 kg and I can tell you I felt it when I held him,” he said.
Collett said he expected a huge amount of venom to come out of the snake, which is extracted once every two weeks.
The park is the only one in the world to milk Australian land snakes for their venom, which is crucial for making antivenom for those bitten by the reptiles.
“It’s mind-boggling to think that this bit of venom is actually going to help save lives — what a huge yield of venom,” said Mr. Collett.
The snake expert said about 300 lives are saved each year by the venom program at the reptile park.
Reptile center staff weigh and measure the snakes to monitor their health, as it is difficult to measure when they become sick.
‘Titan’ the royal brown snake received a health check at the Australian Reptile Park on the NSW Central Coast when a staggering 5.58g of venom was extracted from its mouth
The total venom extracted (pictured after Titan, the brown kingsnake obliges with a monster) weighed a massive 5.58g – enough to get rid of 20 men
KING BROWN SNAKE FACTS
Despite its common name, the royal brown snake is not a true brown snake, but one of the black snake family
A bite from this snake would therefore be treated with black snake antivenom
They are called brown snakes because of their common brown color
As with many Australian snakes, the color is variable
Most specimens are medium brown, some with a coppery tint, others are quite dark
King browns are robust snakes with a broad head and large ones can reach a length of more than 2.5 m
They inhabit all of Australia except the east and south coast areas
These snakes eat other reptiles, snakes, and lizards, but occasionally feast on birds, mammals, and frogs
Female royal browns produce a clutch of about 8-20 eggs, which can be laid in an unused burrow or under a tree trunk or rock
There is no maternal care for the eggs once they are laid and the incubation lasts about two to three months when the baby snakes go in search of their first lizard meal
Source: Australian Reptile Park, Snake Facts