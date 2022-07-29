Massive 8kg king brown snake at Australian Reptile Park could be the most venomous in the country

A deadly reptile that produced enough venom to kill 20 men could be one of the largest venomous snakes in Australia.

‘Titan’ the royal brown snake received a health check at the Australian Reptile Park on the NSW Central Coast when a staggering 5.58g of venom was extracted from its mouth.

The reptile, also known as the mulga snake, weighed 7.8 kg and was almost 2.7 meters long.

A royal brown snake usually weighs up to 6 kg and measures 2.5 m.

Billy Collett of the Australian Reptile Park (pictured with Titan) said he could see the brown kingsnake was a solid weight – ‘I could feel it when I held it’.

Titan weighs almost 8 kg and is 2.68 meters long – one of the largest venomous snakes in Australia

It is estimated that the venom collected by the reptile park saves at least 300 lives a year (Titan gives a sample)

Australian Reptile Park Operations Manager Billy Collett was stunned at the sheer size of the Titan.

“In the distance he weighs 7.8 kg and I can tell you I felt it when I held him,” he said.

Collett said he expected a huge amount of venom to come out of the snake, which is extracted once every two weeks.

The park is the only one in the world to milk Australian land snakes for their venom, which is crucial for making antivenom for those bitten by the reptiles.

“It’s mind-boggling to think that this bit of venom is actually going to help save lives — what a huge yield of venom,” said Mr. Collett.

The snake expert said about 300 lives are saved each year by the venom program at the reptile park.

Reptile center staff weigh and measure the snakes to monitor their health, as it is difficult to measure when they become sick.

