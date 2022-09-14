Massive 400-pound, 11-foot-long alligator is seen prowling Texas neighborhood

<!–

A huge 400-pound, 11-foot-long alligator was spotted Monday through a neighborhood in Katy, Texas, and had to be captured and tied up after terrified residents called police.

The scene unfolded at 7:40 a.m. Monday when the local dispatch center received calls about the alligator and sent Texas Parks and Wildlife services to deal with the massive beast.

Authorities found the reptile prowling the grass near Buffalo Bayou and then captured and tied it up before being transported.

A video taken of the alligator before it was captured shows it moving slowly through the grass next to a high residential wall with houses behind it, perhaps explaining why neighbors were so shocked by the sighting.

The giant alligator was first spotted in a residential area in Katy, Texas on the morning of September 12

Authorities responded quickly to calls from concerned residents, and a certified trapper straddled the beast and tied it up

Once it was tied up, the police used a tow truck to safely lift the alligator up, which made the process easier as the alligator weighed almost a quarter of a ton

“Around 7:40 a.m. this morning, Central received a report that an alligator was walking along Peek Road, about 50 or 60 yards south of Buffalo Bayou,” Officer Chad Norvell said.

“Caught by Texas Parks and Wildlife certified trappers, he’s being taken to a rescue center in El Campo.”

A video recorded the alligator’s capture, which lasted 3 hours, and showed hunters and officers standing around the animal using ropes to hold it.

An officer uses a nearby tree to tug of war on the reptile, while a trapper jumps on it to tie the arms and ensure the mouth stays closed.

The alligator repeatedly tries to perform a ‘death roll’, which is usually used to disorient and separate prey, but can also be used as a defense mechanism.

After the alligator was securely tied up, authorities used a tow truck to lift it into the air and place it in the back of a red pickup truck.

The giant reptile was then taken to Gator Country, a reptile sanctuary with “nuisance gators,” or alligators found and captured in residential areas.

The sanctuary has more than 450 reptiles and says they are “the only refuge for nuisance alligators in Texas,” according to the website.

The huge reptile has been brought safely to Gator Country, a Texas reptile sanctuary and adventure park that takes care of alligators transferred after disturbances

Home to more than 450 reptiles, Gator Country hosts educational shows as well as daring feeding shows, where large alligators get food in front of a crowd

A bizarre image posted to social media appears to show an alligator tied to the tailgate of an SUV in Brevard County, Florida, last week.

The amazing videos come just days after another huge 11-foot crocodile was spotted strapped to the back of a car on a Florida highway.

This particular animal appeared to have been hunted as part of Florida’s annual alligator hunting season, allowing permitted hunters to harvest the alligators.

About 5,000 people apply for just 7,000 permits each year, with alligators harvested ranging from nearly three feet to nearly fourteen feet in length.

Wildlife experts estimate that Florida has 1.3 million alligators of any size, while Texas is estimated to have only 400,000 thousand.

Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States and usually occur about once a year.