Massive 12-foot alligator snapped up by tow truck after stalking Houston suburb 

A huge alligator, believed to be over 12 feet long, had to be removed with a tow truck after the cheeky animal snuck into a residential area.

The reptile was spotted on the streets of Atascocita, Texas, in the early hours of September 19.

Once on the scene, officers from the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 found the 12-foot gator occupying the middle of the road, and has since gone viral on Facebook as users were amazed by the sheer size of the alligator.

This massive 12-foot alligator was caught stalking the suburb of Atascocita in Houston, Texas

Officers with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 tracked the creature down to the Waters Edge subdivision near Lake Houston

An expert trapper was able to corner the animal and secure its deadly jaws, but a tow truck had to be called to lift the creature and take it away

An expert trapper was called in with a pick-up truck and was able to secure the gate.

However, it was just too big to move without additional help, and police were forced to call in a tow truck company to lift the beast onto the back of the vehicle.

‘See you later, alligator!’, Constable Mark Herman wrote, with his Facebook post garnering over 1,300 likes and hundreds of comments.

‘This morning deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to the 13800 block of N Lake Branch Lane in the Waters Edge subdivision in Atascocita in reference to a 12 foot alligator in the middle of the road.

‘The alligator has been safely captured and is in the possession of Animal Control.’

Users have been shocked by the humungous reptile, with many comparing it to a ‘dinosaur’.

One person commented, “So we just have dinosaurs roaming neighborhoods now?”

‘It’s a whole dinosaur!’, another user wrote.

‘That’s a hot one!’, wrote another.

After the latest sighting, one Facebook user joked: ‘He’s going to Gator Country!’

‘This alligator is actually 12ft 4in. I was there when they measured it, added another.

‘OMG. I don’t know what I would do if I ran into a gator on the road,’ another user wrote. [sic]

‘Yes, I ran into him on a kayak in the water. Never again lol,” added another.

Eyewitness Michael Schwab said the animal looked like a dinosaur and was a real “sight to behold”.

He added: ‘He was thrashing around. He looked tired but it was the beginning stages of them removing him and it was probably one of the craziest things I’ve seen animal-wise.’

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, despite several recent sightings of alligators in urban areas, officials have not noticed a boom in their population.

Local experts said alligators are more active in the spring and summer because of the heat.

Similarly, when there is a drought in the area, as earlier this summer, gators go in search of water.

Last week, an 11-foot alligator was captured in Katy, Texas.

Once it was tied up, police used a tow truck to safely hoist the gator up, making the process easier since the alligator weighed nearly a quarter of a ton

Authorities responded quickly after receiving calls from concerned residents, and a licensed trapper straddled the beast to tie it up

Authorities found the reptile skulking through the grass near Buffalo Bayou and subsequently captured and tied it up before transporting it.

The giant reptile was then taken to Gator Country, a reptile sanctuary that houses ‘genes that have been found and trapped in residential areas.

The sanctuary has over 450 reptiles and says they are ‘the only sanctuary for nuisance alligators residing in Texas,’ according to its website.

The giant alligator was first spotted loitering in a residential neighborhood in Katy, Texas on the morning of September 12th

The astonishing videos come just days after another massive 11-foot gator was spotted tied to the back of a car on a Florida highway.

This particular animal appeared to have been hunted as part of Florida’s annual alligator hunting season, which allows licensed hunters to harvest the gators.

The huge reptile was safely taken to Gator Country, a reptile sanctuary and adventure park in Texas that welcomes alligators after unrest

Home to over 450 reptiles, Gator Country hosts educational shows and also daring feeding shows where large alligators are fed food in front of a crowd

About 5,000 people apply for just 7,000 permits each year, with the gators harvested from nearly three feet to nearly 14 feet in length.

Wildlife experts estimate that 1.3 million alligators of all sizes live in Florida, while Texas is estimated to have only 400,000.

Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States and typically occur once a year.