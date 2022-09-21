Massimo Moratti insists Inter are missing ‘fantastic’ Ivan Perisic after Tottenham switch

Massimo Moratti believes the impact of Ivan Perisic’s departure from Inter cannot be underestimated as the Italian side struggle at the start of 2022-23.

The former Inter president believes the club have tried to ‘forget’ just how good a player the Croatian is as the Italian side look to kick off their own season with just four wins and three defeats from seven games.

Perisic left Giuseppe Meazza this summer on a free transfer to Tottenham and has already recorded four assists in nine games in all competitions.

The 77-year-old said: ‘We all like to pretend we forget [Ivan] Perisic was a great player and he also gave a very big helping hand to the defence.

“Maybe his departure was understated, it was a very big and remarkable change for the team.”

The versatile midfielder was part of the Inter side that won the Serie A title in 2020-21, after joining Bayern Munich on a season-long loan in 2019-20, where he won the Champions League.

Although largely deployed by Antonio Conte – with whom he won the Scudetto in Milan – at left wing-back, the 33-year-old is equally potent on the left, having played there for the majority of his career.

The Croatian has played 113 times for his country and his experience is sure to be part of the ‘remarkable change’ that Moratti alluded to as Inter continue to struggle at the start of their campaign.

The Italians suffered another defeat at the weekend, a 3-1 hammering at the hands of Serie A’s latest “Cinderella story” Udinese, who have also beaten Roma this season en route to third place.

Moratti, who once sacked four managers in the 1998-99 season alone, also suggested the club kept faith in Simone Inzaghi, after guiding Inter to second place last term.

He added: ‘I’m not the person to ask because I’ve been through so many coaches that my opinion isn’t exactly reliable…

“Joking aside, I would continue with Inzaghi because I think he has already proven himself.”

Inter have won just four of their seven Serie A matches so far, having lost the other three