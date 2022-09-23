Massimo Cellino’s Leeds mad house! The Italian owner once rejected chance to sign Virgil van Dijk

Graham Bean was the FA’s ‘sleazebuster’ but also worked with a number of clubs in English football, most memorably at Leeds, where he worked closely with the club’s controversial former owner…

Massimo Cellino’s reputation preceded him when he bought Leeds United. The controversial Italian businessman was known as the ‘Manager Eater’ in his homeland after going through more managers in his 22 years at Cagliari than he had pepperoni pizzas and it felt like he was reveling in the notoriety.

I found myself parachuting into the eye of the storm inside Elland Road. Cellino had no experience of the English game and had already sacked the CEO and head of football administration within weeks of taking control of the club. In effect, the club was rudderless.

Staff morale was the lowest I had ever seen in my career. They didn’t like Cellino – and certainly didn’t trust him. They feared the consequences of getting on the wrong side of him. I once suggested that he invest £50,000 in the staff pay budget to give them all a pay rise, as they hadn’t had one for years, it would have given them a lift and made them more receptive to what he was doing collectively. Cellino shot me down in his usual tantrum fashion and asked why he should give them extra money.

Massimo Cellino’s capricious nature made working in Leeds a bizarre experience

Having flatly rejected my request, he then asked about buying an Audi R8 sports car for his son’s birthday, as I had already secured a Mini for the same son a few weeks earlier. He told me he was willing to pay up to £80,000! He wouldn’t split £50k between all those who worked so hard for him at the club but would blow £80k on a vanity project for his spoiled and spoiled son. That summed him up perfectly.

My first meeting with Cellino had been an eye opener. The first thing he did was beat the f*** out of my weight with a series of insulting comments. It went down like a lead balloon, but it was clear that he was a very charismatic man with a cheeky sense of humor. As the weeks and months passed, it became glaringly obvious that he was prone to severe mood swings and would often lose his temper, sometimes over the most trivial matters. Then he could turn the charm back on almost immediately. It was like flicking a switch, so I and the other staff became very wary of his irrational side.

Working at Leeds was one of the most bizarre experiences of my professional career. At times it truly felt like I was working inside a madhouse and I seriously questioned continuing to work for him because of his nasty tantrums that were like dealing with a spoiled child. It was draining and stressful.

But I quickly learned that the only way to deal with him was to stand up to him and give as good as you got. He once blamed me for a costly mistake regarding a loan deal for Souleymane Doukara from Catania. He was ranting and raving, but I hadn’t been involved. I snapped – it was a horror too much from him – and flung myself across the desk with my finger pointed close to his face and yelled “Don’t you bloody ever blame me for something that has nothing to do with me. You f ***** it up and no one else.” Cellino screwed up, quickly backed off and ended up blaming someone else!

The Italian clashed with Graham Bean over the signing of Souleymane Doukara

Due to his volatile temper, it was difficult to part when he was simply expressing himself with his passionate Italian personality and mannerisms and when he was actually losing his temper. But as time went on, it was much easier to distinguish between the two.

I was the only person prepared to stand up to him because everyone else in the club lived in fear of him. His temper was such that he became irrational at times, raised his voice to the point that he was unable to decipher what he was saying, and built up to such a frenzy that he began to foam at the mouth.

He would be rude to many people without realizing it, using offensive language, his most common phrases being “mother******” and “****head.” Whenever I raised issues with him regarding the FA, his standard response was “F*** the Federation”, a sentiment I tended to agree with most of the time!

One of the biggest problems with working for Cellino was that he didn’t seem to do mornings. He rarely appeared at Elland Road before lunchtime. This meant that you were limited in what you could actually get done because his micromanagement was so intense that no one at the club dared do anything that might have caused an outburst from him.

Goalkeeper Paddy Kenny was sent off due to Cellino’s superstition around number 17

He also had some weird and wonderful superstitions, like eliminating the number 17 from the club and not using the color purple. One day he even told me to make sure I got the high earning goalkeeper Paddy Kenny out of the club because he was born on the 17th and he just couldn’t risk him being at Leeds.

When I arranged for the Mini to be delivered to his son, Cellino refused to allow it to be delivered on a Friday because “Friday was an unlucky day for car deliveries”. Like I said, a mad house.

A month after I joined Leeds, Cellino surprised the club’s supporters by appointing the relatively unknown Dave Hockaday as the new first-team coach. Hockaday’s managerial experience amounted to being a youth coach at Watford and Southampton, and then four years as manager of Forest Green Rovers when they were in the National League. From his first day, it was clear to me that it would all end in tears.

I got on well with Dave and he was a really nice guy, as was his assistant Junior Lewis, but the reality was they were both out of their depth at Leeds. However, Dave identified two outstanding players who would have transformed the club.

Cellino ignored a chance to sign Virgil van Dijk when the Dutchman was at Celtic

One was a certain Virgil van Dijk, then at Celtic. Unfortunately, Cellino ignored him and hired Giuseppe Bellusci from Italian Serie B side Catania. Known as “The Warrior” in his native Italy because of the way he played, Bellusci thrived on an undeserved hard-man reputation. He made his debut in a 4-1 defeat to Watford and things didn’t get much better from there – he wasn’t loved by many of his teammates or the club staff.

The other target Dave suggested was Andre Gray, but instead Cellino sanctioned the signing of Mirco Antenucci from Ternana, which lasted only two seasons. Hockaday had identified two players who, had Cellino chosen to sign, would have seen Leeds make a huge profit over time and perhaps even resulted in promotion.

I knew Hockaday wouldn’t last very long – and I was right. After just 70 days, he and Lewis were fired. Cellino called me and all he said was “Sack Hockaday”.

I replied that he should do the proper thing and talk to Dave himself, but Cellino “doesn’t like confrontation” so refused to do so.

Most normal club owners would have done the sensible thing and brought in a new manager before sacking their current one, but Cellino was far from normal. In fact, he played a real game of Football Manager.

Then Real Madrid assistant Paul Clement was Cellino’s first choice to replace Dave Hockaday

That evening I was summoned to his office where he asked me who I thought we should nominate. I made it clear that I had no input and then Cellino decided then and there that he wanted Steve Clarke as the next boss. Clarke wasn’t interested, so immediately, Cellino resorted to Plan B and decided he wanted Paul Clement, who was assistant to Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. Cellino called Ancelotti and wanted to know what Clement’s salary was. When Ancelotti told him it was over a million euros a year, the talks ended very quickly!

Cellino then reverted to Plan C, which was to put academy manager Neil Redfearn in temporary charge while he got a permanent boss.

It is notable that given the talent brought through at Leeds such as Lewis Cook, Charlie Taylor, Sam Byram, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Alex Mowatt and Kalvin Phillips, Cellino had initially been keen to close the academy before he was convinced that it was a viable concern.

The Italian judged that future England star Kalvin Phillips was not good enough for Leeds’ first team

Cellino had told Redfearn during one of his spells in charge of the first team to get rid of future England international Phillips because he “wasn’t good enough”. It shows how poor Cellino’s judgment was over players.

With Redfearn in interim management, Cellino returned to Plan D, which was Gary Megson. I knew Gary well and arranged a meeting at Cellino’s flat in Leeds city center the following day. But about an hour before the meeting, Cellino called to say he had changed his mind and didn’t want Gary anyway, so the whole thing was called off. It was another example of how farcical things were becoming.

After that, it was very quiet until a little-known Serb appeared on the scene called Darko Milanic. I had never heard of him and neither had most Leeds fans. After listening to his first press conference I knew he wouldn’t last long – the only surprise was that he lasted a month.