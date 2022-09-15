Massimiliano Allegri insists he is not concerned about getting sacked by Juventus

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has insisted he is not afraid of being sacked by the club after Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League.

The Serie A squad started well and took the lead in the fourth minute by Arkadiusz Milik. Just before half time, however, they conceded a penalty, which Joao Mario converted and fell behind 10 minutes after the break when David Neres scored the winning goal.

This is the first time ever that Juventus have lost their first two group matches in the Champions League, and they are already six points behind PSG and Benfica. However, Allegri expects the club’s board to support him.

“I don’t feel like my job here is in danger. It’s normal to have these moments in football,” he told reporters after the game.

Juventus fans expressed their dismay at the final whistle by cheering loudly for their team, who went to the supporters to apologize.

The men of Allegri have also struggled domestically, winning just two of their first six league games, taking them four points off first place.

Allegri has admitted things need to change but has also attributed some of the blame for his side’s disappointing start to the season to having a depleted roster.

“We have to work hard and change the situation – we also have a lot of important players who are injured,” he added.

Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci looked particularly deflated after the final whistle

Despite appearing relaxed about his position, the pressure is mounting on Allegri.

Juventus director Maurizio Arrivabene faced angry fans before Wednesday’s game, with a supporter reportedly telling him to fire Allegri if the Italian team failed to beat Benfica.

Arrivabene responded by asking, “Then you pay for who comes next?”

His comments seem to refer to how Allegri has been signed to Juventus until 2025, meaning that if he fires Allegri now, he would likely receive a significant payout.

Arrivabene later clarified his comments before kick-off, insisting he was only joking, but still claimed it would be “ridiculous” to let Allegri go.

“Let’s make it clear. As I left the restaurant, a fan yelled for us to fire Allegri if we don’t win and I replied with the first joke that came to mind,” he told Prime Video, as quoted by Football Italy.

“It’s ridiculous to argue for something like that. That’s how football should be understood and laughed at sometimes.’