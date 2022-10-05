Massage parlour's brutal response to Google review after customer complains

They took aim at his ‘manliness’ and his ‘deep-seated prejudice against women

A massage parlor’s brutal message to a customer who came in for a different kind of rub has resurfaced.

The living room, understood to be in a small town in New Zealand, is going viral for all the right reasons three years after the owner wrote their brutal response to the ‘disgruntled’ customer.

The owner’s response, which went viral on Reddit, came after the customer gave the salon a two-star review for not providing a ‘full body’ service.

“I suppose you were upset by your constant, purposeful display of your underwear despite the masseuse’s repeated requests to keep your underwear on and to keep your privates covered. [woefully unimpressive] ‘Mandom’ did not receive the response you wanted,’ the owner wrote.

‘You actually scared the masseuse by your behavior so much that she actually left the doors open during the massage in case she needed to call for help. Are you proud of that?’

The owner encouraged the man to come back so he could ‘meet’ the masseuse’s husband.

“So please, the next time you book a massage, let the masseuse know in advance that you need some phallic appreciation to massage your pitiful ego and she can arrange for her husband to meet you there as he is very keen to discuss the incident with you,’ the owner wrote.

The owner rounded off their response by saying the review reeked of ‘deep-seated prejudices about Thai women and misogyny in general’, before recommending the man seek help to resolve these issues.

Reddit users were amused by the owner’s response, with many mocking the disgruntled customer.

“Nothing worse than going to that new rub and tug place that just opened only to find out they only do weird crap like giving you an actual professional massage,” commented one user.

‘The one I used to go to years ago in Darwin had to put signs up everywhere specifically telling people they weren’t a rub and tug joint. It must have been pretty crazy to need it, said another.

“Oof, not even Vicks Vapor Rub will soothe THAT burn mate,” wrote a third.