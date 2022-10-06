Mass shooting at child daycare centre in Thailand kills 31 – including children and adults

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

At least 31 have been killed in a horrific mass shooting at a kindergarten in Thailand, police say.

Children and adults are among the dead, and a manhunt is underway for a former police officer.

Dozens of blood-soaked corpses were strewn across the floor and on the grounds outside the nursery.

The massacre took place in Nong Bua Lamphu, in the northeastern part of the Southeast Asian country.

The prime minister has alerted all agencies to intervene and nab the culprit, a government spokesman said.

The rate of gun ownership in Thailand is high compared to some other countries in the region, but official figures do not include large numbers of illegal weapons, many of which have been brought in across porous borders over the years from strife-torn neighbours.

Mass shootings are rare, but in 2020 a soldier angry over a tainted real estate deal killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.