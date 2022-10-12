Mass brawl breaks out between students at Baltimore high school and principal is hit

<!–

This is the shocking moment a mass brawl broke out between students in the hall of a Baltimore high school that saw its principal hit as she tried to break it up.

A group of students attending Lansdowne High School were filmed engaging in a violent brawl that saw some land on each other’s heads and others crumpled to the floor.

In the clip, the school principal is pushed over by a student before a punch is thrown in her direction and she buckles her head.

Cell phone footage of the fight comes amid heightened concern about violence in Baltimore’s public school system and calls from parents and administrators for a crackdown.

Clusters of students break into hallway fights at Lansdowne High School. Those who struggle are unfazed by teachers who try to tear them apart

Principal Seymour claimed moments before she ducks to protect the back of her head from attack

Lansdowne High School Principal Allison Seymour, who is allegedly the woman in the blue shirt in the video

Darren Badillo is a member of the Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition, for which violence in schools has become a major issue.

He told Fox45: ‘How can children learn when they are in this ‘fight or flight’ mode. We wonder why their grades and skill levels are so low, because how can these children learn when they are surrounded by violence?’

Darren Badillo is a member of the Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition

‘They don’t want to suspend kids who are black or Hispanic. They said it’s a path to prison,” Badillo said of schools’ failure to hold students accountable for violent behavior.

“But if we don’t hold these kids accountable in the classroom, we’ll see them in the courtroom.”

In the video, the students can be seen breaking out into clusters as they grab each other by their clothes and slam each other into walls and cupboards.

One student lay face down on the hallway floor with his arms stretched over the top of his head while another landed several successive blows to both sides of his head with alternating left and right fists.

At various times, staff members tried to break up the fights, but the students involved in the fight were unfazed by their presence.

Most striking is the moment when a figure in a blue shirt, believed to be the school’s principal Allison Seymour, moves in to assess the situation when a student involved in the fight falls back into her, causing her to collapse.

She can then be seen hunched over with her hands protecting the back of her head before another student swings aggressively at either her head or another student.

One student was lying on the hallway floor as another landed several successive blows to both sides of the head with alternating left and right fists

In the video, a group of three students grab each other by their clothes and slam each other into walls and cupboards

Lansdowne High School in southwest Baltimore is part of the Baltimore County Public Schools and has over a thousand students

There have been previous incidents of violence in Lansdowne. In February, a school resource officer was injured during the arrest of a student, reported CBS Baltimore.

This latest video was posted online and shared among parents, many of whom have organized into a 4,800-strong Facebook group for the Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition.

The fight comes just weeks after another video went viral last Thursday in which a girl who attends nearby Perry High School used a bat to fend off students who attacked her outside the school.

One person was taken to the hospital after the fight, WMAR2 reported.

A virtual town hall is scheduled for Oct. 13, where Baltimore County Public Schools will address the recent spike in violence.