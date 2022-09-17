Masood credits his T20 evolution to Arthur’s trust and Blast success

When Mickey Arthur’s tenure as Pakistan’s coach began in 2016, he made sense of Shan Masood as a batter. “I thought he was just a test player,” Arthur told ESPNcricinfo. “Beautiful and compact, with very good technology.” Masood had barely played T20 cricket and in his sporadic appearances struggled to get going.

After losing his place in the Test side after a difficult tour to England, Masood began expanding his game in domestic cricket. “In typical Shan fashion, he was never satisfied,” Arthur recalls. He made an impression in List A cricket – where he hits a formidable average of 57.14 – and was picked up for the first time in the PSL by Multan Sultans.

Now, after years of hard work, Masood’s evolution as a T20 batter has earned him a call-up to Pakistan’s roster for the seven-game series against England starting Tuesday, and the T20 World Cup in Australia beyond. At 32, he’s been given an opportunity that must have seemed unlikely for much of his career.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play PSL,” Masood said Saturday night before practice at the National Stadium in Karachi. “I developed my role there a lot. I’ve fought with different partners. We’ve had really good T20 players in that set-up: James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, [Mohammad] Rizwan, Khushdil [Shah]Sohaib Maqsood.”

In four PSL seasons with Multan, he has averaged 32.78 with a strike rate of 136.10, captaining him in 2020 and taking the title in 2021. “I’ve made a lot of progress in my development,” he added. “As a player, your game is always evolving.”

But Masood’s appeal also owes a lot to county cricket, where he spent the English summer making runs for Derbyshire in a variety of formats. He signed a one-year deal after running into Arthur, their director of cricket, at Dubai airport after this year’s T20 World Cup and led them to the quarter-finals of the Blast, leading by 547 runs in his 14 innings .

“It was a big stepping stone for me to get to the T20 side,” Masood said. “Playing the Vitality Blast and getting some runs was really important to put my name there. I’ve had to play a lot of cricket…I’ve discovered myself as a person and as a batsman. I owe a lot to Derbyshire and to Mickey Arthur for the time they invested in me there.”

The key was his ability to open the leg side. Unlike most modern day batters of the T20, who are dominant on the leg side and work hard to gain access to the perimeter, Masood was so used to ‘locking’ his hips that his scoring options were predictable and easy to finish. to be cut early in his short career.

“He’s a good guy with an incredible work ethic, good principles, values ​​and morals. And he’s now getting the recognition he absolutely deserves.” Mickey Arthur on Shan Masood

“He’s definitely unlocked his hips a little bit now,” Arthur explained. “All the great T20 players have the ability to unlock their hips: you want them to be properly locked when you play test cricket because you want to stand sideways, but he has now developed the ability to access all the different areas on the ground, that’s a huge addition.

“It’s a testament to his hard work. Shan is the complete man, he really is: he’s the man you want your daughter to take home. He’s a good guy with an incredible work ethic, good principles, values ​​and morality. And he is now getting the recognition he absolutely deserves.”

The biggest question for Pakistan is how they will fit him into their party. The most obvious position for him is at number 3 as a replacement for the injured Fakhar Zaman, but he has opened up much of his short career, recently impressing at number 4 in the National T20 Cup for Balochistan.

“When Fakhar was there, I thought Shan’s best shot at playing number 4 was because with Rizwan and Babar [Azam]”He probably wasn’t going to open the battle,” Arthur said. “He opened for us all the time in the Vitality Blast, but has developed his game in terms of accumulation.

“He’s developed a sweep that we’ve been working on pretty hard so he can kick in those middle overs: normally he’s not out 30 when he gets to the middle overs, so he went and developed starting in the middle in the domestic T20 competition. That shows his desire to be the best he can be and his desire to play for Pakistan.”

The answer may well emerge over the course of a seven-game run against an England side that Masood described as one of the leading T20 teams in the world, despite their several absences. “It is probably the ideal preparation to play one of the best teams in the world for the T20 World Cup,” he said. “It’s an exciting time to be a Pakistani player.”