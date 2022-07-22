Mason Mount was encouraging Raheem Sterling to join Chelsea

Mason Mount has revealed he was acting as an undercover cop in Chelsea’s pursuit of Raheem Sterling.

The playmaker said he spoke to his England team-mate, who arrived at Stamford Bridge earlier this month on a £47.5m deal, in an ultimately successful bid to encourage him to make the switch from Manchester City.

“I talked to him a bit while we were away on international duty,” Mount, 23, said. He had no idea what was going on. He just said there was interest and I said of course: “We would love to have you at the club”.’

With the mission accomplished, Mount played with his new team-mate for the first time on Wednesday night, and he’s now looking forward to what he can bring to West London.

“I know what he’s like as a person as a player,” he said. “I’ve played with him in England for the past few years and he’s a top, top man with a lot to go and a lot more to win, so it’s great to have him.”

When asked if he was surprised that City let Sterling go to a rival, Mount was guarded.

“I don’t really think about all that stuff,” he said. “We are just adding another world class top player to our team. He’s been brilliant for them for many years and he’s won so much we got him, we’re lucky. He’s going to do everything he can to be at the top of his level to win things with us. And we are a team with a lot of ambition and a lot of will to win.’

And he does not rule out the possibility of playing the captain’s role in the future.

“I’m still young and I’m still learning, but when the opportunity comes to take it a step further, I want to grab it,” he said.

“Of course the gaffer trusted me as captain in the second half and I take that responsibility.

“Whether we win or we lose, I always want to be the one who can take it. To take it on the chin when we win and, of course, when we lose.’

Mount admits he’s not the most talkative skipper, but believes he can excel no matter what.

“I’m obviously not the most vocal,” he said. ‘I’ve never actually been. When I captained the Under-18 FA Youth Cup, I was always someone who tried to lead by example on the pitch.

But you also have to bring that and I constantly try to learn that from people like Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) and Jorgi (Jorginho), who have been captains of this club. I’m just trying to learn from them and add that to my game.

“Even if you’re not someone who leads with the ball and leads on the field, you have to have that other side too.”