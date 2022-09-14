Mason Greenwood remains suspended by Man United despite being named on list of U21 players

Manchester United are insisting that Mason Greenwood remain suspended despite being included in an official squad for the 2022-23 season.

The 20-year-old has not been named in the 25-man roster but is on a list of U21 players eligible to play for the Premier League first team this season.

But that’s not an indication that anything has changed in his circumstances, leading him to face charges of raping, sexually assaulting and threatening to kill an 18-year-old student.

The Man United star’s bail was extended at a closed hearing in the Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court in June, after he was arrested in January after photos and videos were posted online.

He was also later questioned on suspicion of making murder threats when he spent three nights in cells at a police station in Greater Manchester.

Greenwood – who has not been included in United’s squad for the Europa League this season – has been released on conditional bail and has been extended twice since then.

However, the police did not specify when it would run out after the closed court hearing in June.

A GMP spokesperson said: ‘As the outcome of bail assessments will not affect the progress of investigations, Greater Manchester Police will not provide further updates regarding this case until the suspect has been charged or released without further action.’

Greenwood’s player profile has remained online since his arrest, but the club has prevented fans from purchasing shirts with his name and number 11 on the back.

But United are contractually obligated to continue to pay Greenwood’s £75,000 per week’s salary.

His last appearance for the club came in a 1-0 win against West Ham on 22 January.

He made his only England debut against Iceland in September 2020, but was then sent home for violating Covid guidelines.

Greenwood, who has scored 22 goals in 83 appearances for United, has not played for his country since.

Police arrested Greenwood on January 30 after seeing a woman on social media reporting on physical assault and sexual threats.

Officers had arrived at Greenwood’s £14,000-a-month mansion in Bowdon, Greater Manchester and were later seen questioning neighbours.

The England international was originally detained on suspicion of raping and assaulting a woman while being grilled by detectives.

While in custody, he was arrested again on charges of assault and threats to kill his alleged victim before being released on bail.

Nike dumped Greenwood without receiving a penny of compensation, Sports post revealed exclusively in February, and Electronic Arts confirmed its removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.