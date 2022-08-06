Masked Singer producer dubs Abbie Chatfield ‘a natural born star’

The Masked Singer Australia executive producer Tamara Simoneau sang the praises of new panelist Abbie Chatfield on Friday.

Speak with media weekTamara called the former Bachelor runner-up, 27, a “powerhouse.”

“Abbie Chatfield is just an absolutely born TV star, and such a super detective,” she gushed. “She’s such a powerhouse on socials.”

The executive producer of The Masked Singer Australia praised the show’s newest panelist, Abbie Chatfield (pictured) in a new interview

She continued, “I think her superpower is the socials and how she uses it to find out who’s behind the masks.”

It comes after Abbie spoke about her career and her new role on the show at Yahoo lifestyle on Friday.

She explained how happy she was to get the juror performance on the hit series and says she can’t believe she’s following in the footsteps of ex-panellist Jackie O.

“I remembered how excited I was to even be interviewed about Kyle and Jackie O three years ago,” Abbie said.

She added: “Now I have my own radio show and have played the part of Jackie O in The Masked Singer.”

Abbie shares judging duties in the new fourth season of The Masked Singer with radio host Chrissie Swan, Mel B and Dave Hughes.

Abbie shares judging duties for the new fourth season of The Masked Singer with radio host Mel B (left), Dave Hughes (center right) and Chrissie Swan (right)

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson judged the first three seasons of The Masked Singer Australia and sent Abbie a ‘wonderful’ message of congratulations.

Abbie went on to say that she has had the ‘support’ of previous judges, adding: ‘I am so lucky to have this job.

Another feather in Abbie’s cap was announced this week.

The influencer has been confirmed to host the national RnB Fridayz Live tour in November.

The tour will feature superstars including Ashanti, Macklemore and Shaggy.

The new season of The Masked Singer will premiere on Channel 10 and 10 Play on Sunday, August 7.