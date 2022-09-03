Masked Dancer’s Astronaut is axed… as he is unveiled as Desperate Housewives’ Jesse Metcalfe

Jesse Metcalfe was the first celebrity to be unmasked during the return of ITV’s Masked Dancer on Saturday night.

The Desperate Housewives actor, 43, was revealed as the star behind Astronaut during the episode — much to the horror of judges Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Oti Mabuse.

The show is back for another season with a brand new roster of celebrities so viewers can guess the identities of: hiding behind costumes like Candlestick, Scissors, Odd Socks, Prawn Cocktail, and Pillar and Post.

During the episode, the first six celebrities took the stage to show off their moves – forcing Candlestick, Astronaut and Pillar and Post to battle for survival.

Astronaut was chosen to be sent home by the four judges, as they shouted for him to “take it off” and reveal his face.

And as Jesse did, the studio audience burst into cheers—while judges Davina and Oti couldn’t contain their shock.

“It’s American actor Jesse Metcalfe, everyone,” announcer Joel Dommet announced as the star waved to the audience.

Viewers at home also seemed equally shocked by the revelation and took to social media to share their surprise.

“Can’t believe Jesse Metcalfe was an Astronaut,” one viewer wrote on Twitter, while another said, “Like it’s Desperate Housewives’ gardener, I didn’t expect that.”

And others were quick to note how the hunk hasn’t changed since his days on the ABC show, despite 18 years having passed.

‘How does he still look the same 20 years later?!’ one viewer asked, while another echoed, ‘What an absolutely welcome blast from the past Jesse Metcalfe is. Still looking as great as ever.”

Jesse rose to fame starring as Eva Longoria’s secret lover John Rowland in the drama-comedy series Desperate Housewives, before going on to direct the 2006 film John Tucker Must Die.

And when he explained why he decided to go for Masked Dancer, the star said he wanted to overcome a dance fear.

“I thought it would be fun because dance is something that really intimidates me, so it’s a fear that I wanted to face. This was unbelievable, it’s one of the craziest things I’ve ever done in my career, but I really enjoyed it,” he said.

Jesse admitted that he had to “outright lie” to friends to keep his involvement with the show a secret, but Jesse described the secrecy as “so hard.”

And it’s no surprise that the actor struggled on the dance floor, as he joked, “Honestly, I could barely see, so I was relieved to finally take the mask off!”

Back in the day: Jesse rose to fame starring as Eva Longoria’s secret lover John Rowland in the drama-comedy series Desperate Housewives in 2004 (pictured in the show)