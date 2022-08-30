Masked Dancer judge Peter Crouch became suspicious wife Abbey Clancy was a secret contestant on show

<!–

Peter Crouch, the latest jury of The Masked Dancer, has revealed that he once asked his wife Abbey Clancy if she was secretly participating in the show.

The former footballer, 41, confessed to becoming suspicious that she was a contestant named ‘Scissors’, but he couldn’t be sure as the mysterious celebrity was in costume.

It all started when fellow panelist Oti Mabuse claimed she takes the guessing game extremely seriously and describes how far she goes to crack the clues.

Hilarious: The Masked Dancer judge Peter Crouch has revealed that he once asked his wife Abbey Clancy if she was secretly joining the show (pictured on Tuesday)

At the launch of the ITV Entertainment Schedule at the White City House in London on Tuesday, she told MailOnline and other press: ‘I feel like a super spy.

“I also feel like it’s a 24 hour job, I watch all the celebrities, I watch all the shows, I look at who’s in the press right now.

That was when Peter joked, “I remember leaning over to Abbie and saying, ‘Are you a pair of scissors?’

Host Joel Dommett added: “It was great having her front row with all the kids. It was so great that they were all there.

Couple: The former footballer, 41, confessed to becoming suspicious that she was a contestant named ‘Scissors’ but couldn’t be sure as the mysterious celebrity was in costume

“We’ve never done that before, to have a family of one of the judges who was there and entered on the show asking who they think it is.”

Peter and Abbey married in 2011 and share children Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, four, and Jack, three.

Peter was confirmed to join the jury of The Masked Dancer for series two in May.

He will replace Mo Gilligan, who was a judge on the first series, as he joins the panel with Jonathan Ross, Davina and Oti.

Mo is still a big part of TMD but will miss most of the series due to work commitments in the US and Peter will keep his seat warm.

The competition, which is a spin-off of the hit The Masked Singer, returns to ITV on 3 September after a successful first season in 2021.

In the show, 12 celebrities compete for a standout dance performance while keeping their identities hidden behind elaborate costumes.

The Masked Dancer returns to ITV on 3 September at 6.30pm.