Masked against the stench, investigators in Ukraine search a mass burial site on the edge of Izyum

Ukrainian investigators search newly discovered mass graves to gather evidence against Vladimir Putin and his generals before a war crimes trial.

The remains of hundreds of corpses have been found on the outskirts of Izyum, a city liberated last week during the spectacular counter-offensive against the Russian occupation.

Forensic detectives wearing masks against the overwhelming stench have tirelessly dug through the site, according to The Mail on Sunday.

The extent of Russian terror in this part of eastern Ukraine is only now beginning to become apparent.

Many of the dead were found with their hands tied behind their backs – believed to be evidence of torture and cold-blooded executions, according to local police investigator Serhiy Bolivnov.

As officials gather meticulous evidence, each investigation is videotaped. The removal of each body is overseen by two medico-legal experts and a war crimes investigator from the Attorney General’s Office.

GRIM TASK: A forensics team removes one of the exhumed bodies from the mass graves discovered near Izyum

The bodies will be taken to morgues in Kharkiv for post-mortems, and the results are expected to be handed over to the United Nations and other international agencies ahead of potential war crimes trials.

Since the start of the war, Izyum’s population has fallen from 50,000 to just 12,000 – many too old or weak to leave. At the moment the city has no gas, electricity or water.

An elderly woman, Yevdovika, has been left homeless after her apartment was destroyed by Russian shelling.

Standing in a devastated cityscape, strewn with ruins, she said: ‘The Russians, what swine, why did they come to Ukraine? They destroyed everything. They said they were here to set us free. What did they free us from? Of a pleasant life that was so wonderful a few months ago.’

Ukrainian aid workers prepare to exhume bodies from graves in Izyum, photo

A 50-year-old man, Maksym, told how he had been captured and tortured by Russian security agents while he had stayed to care for his elderly mother.

He said he was repeatedly beaten and given electric shocks when he resisted his torturers’ demands for names of resistance fighters. “They used a device that looked like an old-fashioned telephone with a hand crank that produced an electric shock by turning the handle. The faster they turned it, the more intense the shock.

“They put electrodes on my hands and my whole body was shaking with pain.”

His limbs bear the marks of the handcuffs and leg irons he had to wear.

Members of the Ukrainian emergency service, police and experts work at a mass funeral site during an excavation

Maksym found the electrocution device left behind by his captors in their haste to leave Izyum, and has handed it over as part of evidence for war crimes trials.

Visiting Izyum, Ukrainian parliamentarian and human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets predicted: “A lot of such sites will be found.”

In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have recaptured large swaths of territory, liberated more than 150,000 of their fellow citizens and drove some of the occupying forces back to the Russian border they had crossed when the invasion broke out on February 24.

Responding to Ukraine’s counter-offensive, Vladimir Putin on Friday insisted that Russia’s plans remain unchanged and threatened a “more serious” response.