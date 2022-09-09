Mask mandate removed on international flights to Australia as COVID-19 restrictions ease countrywide
Masks are no longer required on international flights to Australia as Covid-19 rules ease across the country.
The mandate ended at 12:01 a.m. Friday, but travelers are still encouraged to consider wearing them for their own safety.
Federal Health Secretary Mark Butler said the change was approved by the chief medical officer.
“I encourage anyone traveling abroad to be aware of the ongoing risk of Covid-19 and to take personal precautions to stop the spread and stay safe,” he said.
Face coverings are also no longer required on domestic flights under previously flagged changes that are also in effect from Friday.
Isolation has been reduced to a minimum of five days for those without symptoms.
Employees in high-risk environments such as care for the elderly, care for the disabled and home care must be in isolation for another seven days.
The rules for disaster payout on pandemic leave have been changed to reflect the minimum isolation period for everyone who signs up.
It’s because Australian states and territories will no longer provide daily case figures from Saturday.
The federal government will instead provide weekly data on new cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions.
There were 9,176 new cases and 74 deaths reported across Australia on Thursday.
LATEST 24-HOUR COVID DATA
NSW: 2,881 cases, 21 deaths, 1,503 hospitalized with 27 in ICU
Victoria: 2106 cases, 41 deaths, 213 hospitalized with 13 in ICU
Queensland: 1,426 cases, 10 deaths, 222 hospitalized with six in ICU
Tasmania: 176 cases, no deaths, 21 hospitalized with one in ICU
WA: 995 cases, no deaths, 192 in hospital and four in ICU.