Mask mandate removed on international flights to Australia as COVID-19 restrictions ease countrywide

Isolation rules have also been reduced to five days if the traveler has no symptoms

Masks are no longer required on international flights to Australia as Covid-19 rules ease across the country.

The mandate ended at 12:01 a.m. Friday, but travelers are still encouraged to consider wearing them for their own safety.

Federal Health Secretary Mark Butler said the change was approved by the chief medical officer.

“I encourage anyone traveling abroad to be aware of the ongoing risk of Covid-19 and to take personal precautions to stop the spread and stay safe,” he said.

Face coverings are also no longer required on domestic flights under previously flagged changes that are also in effect from Friday.

Isolation has been reduced to a minimum of five days for those without symptoms.

Employees in high-risk environments such as care for the elderly, care for the disabled and home care must be in isolation for another seven days.

The rules for disaster payout on pandemic leave have been changed to reflect the minimum isolation period for everyone who signs up.

It’s because Australian states and territories will no longer provide daily case figures from Saturday.

The federal government will instead provide weekly data on new cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

There were 9,176 new cases and 74 deaths reported across Australia on Thursday.