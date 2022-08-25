Masahiro Sakurai, creator of games like Kirby and Super Smash Bros., has unveiled his next big project: a YouTube channel. The gaming folk hero teased that he was working on something new earlier this weekand now you can super smash that like button and subscribe to his new channel, Masahiro Sakurai on making games.

At the time of writing, there are three videos: one that is all about the channela covering what games Sakurai has worked (like one of the DS greats, Meteos), and one that dives deep into how to use in-game pauses for certain effects (like ‘hit stop’ moments you might see in smash when landing a punch).

Sakurai, of course, is no stranger to appearing on video; he has been Nintendo’s primary Super Smash Bros. presenter for years and consistently finds ways to make even the smallest details about new fighters extremely interesting. Now that he’s done with the mammoth project that… Super Smash Bros. Ultimatemaybe it’s no surprise that he’s transitioning to a new video series on YouTube.

Sakurai says we shouldn’t expect him to stream (unfortunately) — instead, the videos will focus on “topics like game development and what makes games fun,” he says in his video “About this channel”. He strives to keep the videos short, between two and five minutes.

He’s already teasing that he’ll be able to show something Smash Bros. development builds and design documents he wrote, so it looks like we’re getting some rare behind-the-scenes glimpses at major Nintendo games. Although Sakurai has his videos run by Nintendo, the company says it is “not involved with this channel” and that the series is a personal project of his. He does not intend to include advertisements in his videos.

Unfortunately, even Sakurai has to prepare for potential issues that other YouTubers are aware of. He says if rights holders aren’t happy with the footage he includes in his videos, “I’ll do what I can to make things right.” He also expressed some concern that by uploading separate versions of each video in Japanese and English, it could violate YouTube’s duplicate content policy and result in videos being removed.

But as you’d expect from any YouTuber trying to get a new series off the ground, Sakurai ends his over video by asking viewers to hit the subscribe button. While he admits this is “a very, very YouTube thing of mine to ask,” he says he won’t ask for it in future videos.

Personal? I couldn’t hit the subscribe button fast enough. I even turned on the notification bell. The videos he’s released so far are fantastic; I had never consciously thought of hit stop before, but now I look for it in every game I play.

After ultimateI was satisfied with never ask Sakurai again. Now I eagerly await his next video.