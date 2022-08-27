Maryland woman accused of deliberately mowing down her boyfriend with a car and killing him

<!–

A 38-year-old Maryland woman is accused of deliberately chopping down her boyfriend with her car and killing him, officials said.

Udele Burno, 38, was charged with manslaughter in a vehicle in the death of her boyfriend, Shamatto Clarke, 40, of Riverdale.

She remains in custody without bond status, according to a press release of the Prince George County Police Department.

Burno has been given a criminal record of domestic violence allegations dating back to 2005, Crimeonline.com reported.

Clarke was employed by the Department of Defense. He was from Westmoreland, Jamaica and lived in Washington DC, according to his Facebook page

Clarke’s sister Fiona Garcia posted a touching message on Facebook with crying and heartbroken emojis along with a photo of Clarke wearing a Bulls jersey: ‘Today has been the worst day of my life. I love you big brother forever. Heaven couldn’t wait for you.’

The horrific incident occurred on Aug. 20 at around 8:45 p.m. at 6100 block of Floral Park Road in the Brandywine, Maryland, about 35 miles from Washington, DC, according to the press release.

Police were alerted after someone called them to say a person was trapped under a car.

When Prince George County Police officers arrived, they found Clarke pinned under the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the spot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County detectives at (301)-516-2512.