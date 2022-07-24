Maryland woman, 73, is impaled in the groin by a 100-pound SAILFISH that leapt out of the ocean

A 73-year-old woman was stabbed by a 100-pound sailfish while fishing with some friends off the coast of Florida.

The fish speared Katherine Perkins, of Maryland, in the groin area with its pointed bill on Tuesday while standing in the boat when two companions tried to reel it in on a fishing line.

Her friends called 911 and applied pressure to the wound as she was transported to nearby HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

While her current condition is unknown, Perkins is said to be in hospital on Thursday to recover.

Perkins and her friends were in a boat near Stuart, a coastal town north of West Palm Beach that’s considered the sailfish capital of the world, when they caught the 100-pound sailfish.

The big fish attacked Perkins, who was standing next to the center console, as her companions tried to take a picture with it, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Treasure Coast Newspapers.

“The sailfish jumped out of the water and stabbed Katherine in the groin area as she stood next to the center console,” authorities said.

Stuart residents Louis Toth, 75, and Dominic Bellezza, 77, applied pressure to her wound as she was transported to hospital.

It’s unclear if either of the two were responsible for bringing in the 100-pounder.

Perkins told a sheriff’s deputy that the incident happened so quickly she didn’t even have time to respond.

Sailfish can grow to 11 feet in length and up to 220 pounds and are among the fastest species of fish in the ocean.

Like the swordfish, sailfish are recognizable by their elongated, pointed beaks. They are strong fighters and are known for diving deep and pulling on trolling reels in an attempt to dislodge fish hooks.

While sailfish are usually released, Floridians try to fish for them. There’s even a tournament where many residents of Stuart and nearby Fort Pierce try to land sailfish.

The largest sailfish caught in Florida weighed 126 pounds, according to state records. It was brought in on June 13, 2009 by Larry Maier of Big Pine Key.

During the Pelican Yacht Club Invitational Billfish Tournament in January 2019, 38 fishing boats caught and released a record 969 sailfish over the course of three days.

Wildlife experts advise people to photograph sailfish without pulling them out of the water.