Maryland woman, 50, shoots dead former cop husband at DC hotel

The owner of a Maryland daycare center shot her husband in the head at a swanky DC hotel after accusing him of molesting children.

Shanteari Weems told police she went with her husband to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Maryland Avenue in the nation’s capital on July 20.

The next day, Weems, 50, accused her husband, James Weems Jr., a retired Baltimore cop, of molesting children at the daycare she runs. He was at the hotel to attend an event.

Weems said that while staying at the hotel, she received calls from parents and teachers telling her about the allegations.

She is the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle in Owing Mills, Maryland.

James Weems will be charged with two counts of third-degree sex offences, three counts of second-degree assault and one count of showing obscene material to a minor, reports the Baltimore banner.

Shanteari Weems, 50, owns Lil Kidz Kastle in Owing Mills, Maryland

James Weems, pictured here, faces multiple counts of child sexual abuse

The shooting took place here at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington DC

Reports of the shooting sparked a massive police response to the scene

Police said a fire alarm went off in room 853 at the hotel around 7:40 PM on July 21. Weems said that when she made the accusations against her husband, he took a step ‘to’ her.

At that point, she says she took a gun from her bag and shot him.

When the staff went to the room to examine it, they saw blood on the wall. An employee then called the police.

Responding agents were able to communicate with Weems through the door. They asked to enter the room to check her husband’s condition.

An hour-long standoff with a SWAT team ensued, with Weems reportedly telling officers, “If you guys come in, I’ll shoot myself,” and referring to her husband, “F**k him, he’s a child molester.”

Her husband yelled at the officers that he had been shot in the head and leg. Weems then said to him: ‘Shut up, I’ll kill you.’

Finally, officers stormed the hotel room and arrested Weems. They found a gun in her purse and another in the room safe.

Her husband suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The Washington Post reported that he retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2005. Since then he has worked as a specialist in private security.

According to his LinkedIn page, James Weems served as an infantryman with the US Marine Corps from 1983 to 1987 before joining the Baltimore Police Department in 1996.

Weems’ husband was attending an event at the Mandarin Hotel when he was shot, reports WUSA9.

The couple has been married for five years. They live in Baltimore. Weems told the police that she has reported her husband to the authorities.

In a notebook, the suspect had written: ‘I’m going to shoot’ [the victim],’ ‘I’m going to paralyze you’, ‘I want’ [the victim] to face the world as scum’, ‘I hope’ [the victim] to be beaten up in jail,” “I want these kids to get justice, and you’re going to pay,” and “My only regret is I didn’t put a bullet through your head.”

In another letter, Weems apologized to the alleged victims of her husband, whom she called her “babies.”

Weems also said she had no intention of killing her husband, but that she had thoughts of harming herself. She also said she doesn’t normally handle guns.

Lil Kidz Kastle will remain closed until the investigation is completed. Weems is quoted on the nursery’s website: ‘I build our children so that they become better people.’

Activist group Harriet’s Wildest Dreams spokesman Qiana Johnson led a group of Weems supporters outside DC’s Superior Court on Monday

Johnson said: “She has filed complaints with the appropriate authorities before…and her cry for help went unanswered. Our public, our government, has not kept her or the children safe.”

The page also reads: ‘With a structured staff, love and good character, Mrs. Weems leads the future generation at Kidz Kastle CDC!’

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Weems that raised $3,000 before it was taken down. The goal of the page was $200,000.

Weems is charged with intent to kill, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition and other firearms offences. She has her first hearing on Friday. The operator of the daycare center is taken into pre-trial detention without bail.

Her attorney, Tony Garcia, told media on Monday, “We stand behind our client. You know what I mean? Our client says she defended herself, and we stand by and we stand by her. And in that spirit we will continue.’

Activist group Harriet’s Wildest Dreams spokesman Qiana Johnson led a group of Weems supporters outside DC’s Superior Court on Monday.

Johnson told WUSA9: “She’s made complaints to the proper authorities before…and her cry for help went unanswered. Our public, our government, did not keep her or the children safe.’

Weems supporters use the hashtag ‘#FreeShanteari’ on social media.