Maryland sisters, 21 and 19, are killed in Hamptons house fire despite father trying to save them

Two young Maryland sisters were killed in a brutal house fire on Long Island in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, 21 and 19, were sleeping at the family’s vacation home in Noyack Bay on the island around 3:30 a.m. when it caught fire.

Lewis Wiener, the girls’ 60-year-old father, was awakened by the sound of broken glass and immediately tried to evacuate his family.

But while Lewis’s wife – 52-year-old Alisa Wiener – and son – 23-year-old Zachary – both managed to escape, Jillian and Linday were trapped in their upstairs bedroom. WUSA.

Lewis reportedly tried to re-enter the building to get back for the girls, but the fire was too strong.

Local officials have said the cause of the fire does not appear suspicious, according to the New York Post.

Jillian was about to start her senior year at the University of Michigan, while Lindsay was weeks shy of starting her sophomore year at Tulane University in New Orleans.

Their father, Lewis, is the president of the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a group that refers to itself as a “progressive, inclusive, caring and compassionate, we embrace our connection to Reformed Judaism and the warmth and wonder of God.”

He is also a trial attorney and previously worked for the Justice Department for six years.

The synagogue said in a statement: “The world has lost two beautiful lights today, and the community of the Hebrew Congregation in Washington is heartbroken. Through their leadership and service, acts of kindness and friendship, the Wiener family—Lewis, Alisa, Zach, Jillian, and Lindsay—touched so many lives in Washington Hebrew.”

Goli Azhdam, a family friend, said: “My heart is just filled with sadness to hear this news. I’ve known them from birth and it’s really shocking. Really, extremely sad news.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.