Maryland governor to testify at former aide’s trial

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland government Larry Hogan will be called as a witness in the federal fraud trial against his former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, a rarity for a sitting governor.

The daily record reports that the disclosure is part of a joint submission of proposed questions for prospective jurors.

Michael Ricci, a Hogan spokesperson, referred questions about the trial to prosecutors.

“Over the past two years, our office has been actively assisting with these ongoing investigations,” Ricci said, adding that the governor’s office “is confident that the justice system will maintain public confidence.”

McGrath faces an eight-count federal indictment. The charges include wire transfer fraud, including securing a severance payment of $233,648 equivalent to an annual salary as chief of Maryland Environmental Service. He also faces charges of fraud and embezzlement related to approximately $170,000 in expenses. McGrath pleaded innocent.

A latest indictment includes allegations that he forged a memo claiming to show that Hogan was aware of McGrath’s severance package and signed the deal.

His trial begins on October 24.

Hogan has repeatedly denied knowing or approving a severance package that McGrath negotiated with a quasi-government agency before McGrath briefly became the governor’s top two-term assistant.

