Maryland county implements 30-day CURFEW for children under 17 after ‘worst’ month of shootings

Teens in a violence-ravaged Maryland county will be banned from the streets between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays in an effort to reduce explosive juvenile delinquency.

Authorities in Prince George’s County – which includes eastern Washington DC and surrounding suburbs – announced that people under 17 will be forced to stay in their homes overnight for a 30-day “cooling off” period.

This means parents could be fined up to $250 for repeated violations and children could be turned over to the Department of Social Services, it was announced Monday.

The harsh measures come after the province marked its deadliest month in decades, with 24 homicides investigated by police in August alone.

Announcing the rules, Director Angela Alsobrooks said: “I’ll be very blunt: someone has to take responsibility for these armed and dangerous children. And it’s not just the police and not just the government.

“We have children committing these crimes at 3 and 4 a.m. in our communities. No summer job or government program will help with that.’

Angela Alsobrooks, principal of Prince George’s County, can be seen on Monday to announce curfew for those 17 and under

The youth curfew is based on an existing law and was last introduced in 1995, but Alsobrooks said current circumstances warranted bringing it back.

Alsobrooks has so far recorded a ‘dazzling’ arrest of 430 minors this year – almost double the number last year – and 84 arrests of young people for car theft – almost the same number as for the full 12 months of 2021.

The curfew terms require young people aged 17 or under to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays and Sundays, and between midnight and 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The “cooling off period,” as Alsobrooks called it, lasts 30 days.

An alert will be sent to the parents or guardians of any child who has been out of curfew, and the child will be released to social services if the parent or guardian does not respond regarding their child.

Parents of teens who leave the curfew and business owners who allow them on the property after curfew will be fined $50 for the first violation, $100 for a second violation, and $250 for subsequent violations.

Violent crime, including murders, shootings and carjackings, peaked in 2020 and again in 2021 after a decade of decline in the area.

On Saturday night, 15-year-old De’Andre Johnson of Washington, DC became the latest victim — shot and killed at 8 p.m. while shopping at a 7-Eleven in the capital’s Capitol Heights district, just 5 miles from Capitol Hill. .

Two adults and another 15-year-old were also shot, with the teenager in critical condition in hospital.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the killers, who police say deliberately targeted their victims.

Police are seen outside the 7-Eleven in the Capitol Heights district of Washington DC, after Saturday night’s fatal shooting of 15-year-old De’Andre Johnson

“It should be clear to everyone that something isn’t working,” Alsobrooks said, referring to “armed and dangerous” children.

“We arrest and arrest the same children and adults who commit crimes in our community.”

She said parents should take more responsibility for their children.

“Right now these kids don’t just need a hug, they need to be held accountable,” Alsobrooks said.

“I know it’s not popular to say, but it’s a fair question: where are their parents? Where are the aunts, where are the uncles and other relatives who are responsible for them?

“We need relatives to stand up and do their part.”

She said she is seeking an emergency meeting with the Ministry of Youth Welfare and officials in the justice system to understand “how these children are being held accountable.”

She also urged the prosecution and courts and police to release data on arrests and case handling, and said police are continuing to arrest and re-arrest repeat offenders, both adults and minors.

Alsobrooks said, ‘Basically, we have a liability problem in our county. We need our entire criminal justice system and full public transparency to tackle this together.”

Prince George’s County prosecutor Aisha Braveboy said the crime problem is in crisis and the number of young people committing car thefts is “outrageous.”

Of the 84 juvenile arrests for carjacking, half were under the age of 15. But Braveboy insisted her office was doing its job.

“We absolutely hold people accountable for serious crimes,” Braveboy said, pointing to their 98 percent conviction rate.

However, she pointed out that legislative changes in recent years have affected the handling of juvenile cases, including limiting when a minor can be detained and their rights during and after their trial.

‘We are part of the justice system; we make recommendations, but we don’t have the last word.’

Calvin Hawkins, chairman of Prince George’s County Council, said he supports Alsobrooks’ “decisive action” against youth curfews and suggested that the county council exercise its oversight powers over the justice system.

“Somebody’s got to ask the question: Who’s letting these individuals return to our streets?” he said.

“Yes, we can say that little Johnny and little Lisa are so nice.

“But if they commit crimes that affect the communities we live in, enough is enough.”