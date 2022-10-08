Maryland AG joins family’s appeal in ‘Serial’ murder case

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Attorney General’s office is backing an appeal by the family of a murdered woman after a Baltimore judge overturned a man’s murder conviction in a case chronicled by a groundbreaking podcast.

Hae Min Lee’s brother, Young Lee, has asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to drop the lawsuit against Adnan Syed, whose conviction in Lee’s 1999 murder was overturned by Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn in September.

Young Lee is asking the appeals court to suspend an October 18 deadline for prosecutors to decide whether to drop the charges against Syed or retry him. Lee argues that his family was not sufficiently informed of the September 19 hearing, where Phinn overturned Syed’s conviction.

Attorney General Brian Frosch’s office, which has represented the state in opposing Syed’s appeals, said in a court on Friday that Young Lee has the right to appeal given his status as the victim’s representative. reported the Baltimore Sun. The filing argues that Lee’s appeal must be heard before any court rulings render it moot.

Syed, who has always maintained his innocence, has served more than 20 years of a life sentence. He was convicted of strangling Lee, whose body was found buried in a Baltimore park. Syed and Lee were high school students in Baltimore County.

The first season of the popular podcast “Serial” focused on the murder of the 18-year-old woman and cast doubt on some of the evidence the prosecutors had used to secure Syed’s conviction.

Phinn ordered Syed’s release from prison after the office of Baltimore state attorney Marilyn Mosby said it had found evidence that should have been disclosed to Syed’s lawyers. Prosecutors said a re-examination of the case revealed evidence regarding the possible involvement of two other potential suspects.

Phinn ruled that the state violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have strengthened Syed’s defense. She ordered Syed to be placed under house arrest with GPS location monitoring.

PART: