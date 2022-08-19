Mary Poppins star Dick Van Dyke, 96, enjoys lunch with wife Arlene Silver, 50, in Malibu

Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke wore a casual ensemble as he stepped out for lunch with wife Arlene Silver on Thursday.

The 96-year-old Mary Poppins star looked relaxed in a white cotton long-sleeved top, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

The national treasure is 46 years older than the former makeup artist, 50, but they celebrated 10 years of marriage on February 29.

Van Dyke – who is just an Oscar away from elite EGOT status – contributed the outfit with a black bag slung over his shoulder.

The Missouri native, who began his career as an entertainer on radio and television in the 1940s, wore his silver hair combed to the side and sported a bushy beard for the outing.

Meanwhile, his other half wore a burgundy long-sleeved top and a green puffer cardigan, which she paired with black leggings.

Silver with a green wallet and a pair of black sneakers with red socks.

She wore her dark brown locks in a casual bun, with glasses on her head, and she was seen with a drink in hand.

The couple first met when Silver worked as a makeup artist at the SAG Awards in 2005.

Van Dyke was 86 years old when he married 40-year-old Silver in late February 2012.

The actor recently revealed that he was concerned about the public perception of marrying a much younger woman.

‘I thought there would be a fuss about a prospector marrying an old man,’ admitted Dick Weekly closer in March. “But no one has ever taken that attitude.”

Van Dyke also praises Silver for his happiness and vitality: ‘We share an attitude. She can go with the flow. She loves to sing and dance, which we do almost every day. She’s just lovely,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, his wife shares the sentiment, gushing about her husband: “He’s the most perfect human being. I’ve never met anyone so happy, so sincere, so wonderful. He’s like a happy pill.’

Van Dyke was first married to the late Margie Willett from 1948 to 1984. Their marriage ended after six years of separation.

The couple have four children, sons Christian and Barry and daughters Stacy and Carrie.

He was then in a relationship with actress Michelle Triola Marvin for over 30 years until her death in 2009 from lung cancer.

The proud family man also has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Van Dyke is known for starring in the 1964 Disney classic Mary Poppins, where he had two roles: as Cockney chimney sweep Bert and as longtime banker Mr. dawes.

And just three years ago, he put his mind and body to the test by doing his own dance routines for his cameo in the film Mary Poppins Returns (2018), which included a move where he jumped on a desk, with no special effects.

He is also famous for his memorable roles in The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-66) and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968).

During his career spanning more than seven decades, Van Dyke earned five Emmys, a Tony, a Grammy, a BAFTA, the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, and was inducted into the Television Hall Of Fame, largely due to his role. as Rob Petrie in The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966), as well as The New Dick Van Dyke Show (1971-1974) and The Carol Burnett Show (1977).