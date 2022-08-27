Mary Kay Letourneau’s friend claims she ‘created’ her idea of the perfect partner in student, 12

Mary Kay Letourneau’s best friend claimed she “hijacked” her 12-year-old college student’s life to create her idea of ​​the perfect relationship, and that she was “disconnected from reality.”

Letourneau spent six years in prison for raping Vili Fualaau, then 12, in 1996, when she was 34, after the two reportedly fell in love when they met at a summer school. She would later give birth to two of his children, Audrey and Georgia, and the couple married.

Her former best friend Michelle Lobdell, who last saw Letourneau in 1997, recalled the moment her former best friend told her the shocking news in 1996.

“She said, ‘I have news and this is difficult,'” Lobdell told the New York Post. ‘She said, ‘I’m pregnant and it’s not’ [Letourneau’s husband] from Steve.”

“She didn’t tell me he was twelve.” She wouldn’t find out until she saw the papers.

Lobdell now claims that Letourneau “created Vili” and molded him into her perfect partner.

“Love had nothing to do with it,” she said. “She hijacked his life and I do believe she was incredibly manipulative.”

Mary Kay Letourneau: comments on a scandal Is it possible that Mary Kay Letourneau’s horrific actions came from a place of true love? Some people think so… Join us Sunday, August 28 for “Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes On A Scandal”, a special ID event as part of #Killer90sOnID Posted by Research discovery on Monday 1 August 2022

Letourneau pleaded guilty in 1997 to raping Fualaau, who was then in sixth grade.

She gave birth to her first daughter Audrey shortly afterwards and her sentence was suspended on the condition that she not contact Fualaau.

However, the couple was found having sex in a car and she was sentenced to prison while pregnant with their second daughter, Georgia, who she gave birth to while in prison.

After her release, she and her young lover married, much to Lobdell’s horror.

“I couldn’t imagine her doing what she’d done. In a million lives,” she said in an upcoming document — Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes on a Scandal — which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m.

Looking back now, Lobdell said she can “understand things I couldn’t before” and called her friend’s story a “tragedy.”

The former best friends met in sixth grade in California and said Letourneau’s life took off after it was revealed that her religious, GOP congressman father John Schmitz had fathered two illegitimate children in 1982.

Mary Kay, pictured two years before her death with her daughters and Vili, spoke of the "media carnage" their relationship sparked. "It's shock value. That's what it was all about. Shock. I call it media murder. Kill away. Blood.'

Her father fueled his career with his family’s squeaky clean image. Her mother seemed like a politician’s perfect wife, but she was said to have emotionally neglected her daughter, Lobdell said.

She also learned that her boyfriend was a victim of sexual assault herself, and that her mother blamed her for the death of her brother, who died drowning in a swimming pool supervised by Letourneau.

Lobdell, who works with victims of sexual abuse, said Letourneau never fully came to terms with her trauma.

After the news about her father came out while she was a student at Arizona State University, “something inside her changed,” Lobdell claimed.

“Her ability to make decisions in her life based on things that were good for her, I think she’s lost that ability,” she said. “She lived in a fantasy world because it was the only world she could stand.”

While studying, Letourneau met her first husband Steve and became pregnant. Her mother pressured her to get married, despite the couple having nothing in common.

“He checked all the boxes, but when I met him, there was nothing,” Lobdell said. “I now realize it was her mother’s pressure.”

Lobdell said “she never had anyone in her life she could rely on to love her and protect her and look after her self-interest” and her mother never approved of her daughter.

After being released from prison, she and Fualaau . married

Lobdell said she didn’t know Fualaau was 12 until she learned about it through the news, claiming her boyfriend’s personal trauma was the reason she lost touch with reality.

Lobdell thinks this attracted her to “hijack” Vili’s life and create the relationship she wanted.

The friends last spoke in 1997, Lobdell said the convicted rapist was “so disconnected from reality.”

Fualaau and Letourneau divorced in 2019 and the latter died of colon cancer in 2020.

Fualaau said after her death that he had “lost a piece of himself.”

Lobdell recalled going outside after learning of Letourneau’s death, wrapping her arms around her husband and crying “for an hour.”

“I will always have compassion. I loved Mary Kay. I will always love Mary Kay,” she told the Post.