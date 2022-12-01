Mary-Kate Olsen keeps warm in an oversized black coat while running errands in New York City

<!–

Mary-Kate Olsen looked cozy while running errands in New York on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old actress and designer donned an oversized black coat and accompanied a floral print scarf for the day.

The outing comes after Mary-Kate and her fraternal twin sister Ashley unveiled their brand The Row’s summer 2023 womenswear collection on Sept. 28 during Paris Fashion Week.

The fashionista kept her eyes shielded with oversized blue-tinted sunglasses and completed her look with baggy black pants and boots.

The star accessorized the outfit with a chic black bag slung over her arm.

Olsen wore her dark brown locks parted in the middle and falling down in light curls.

In September, Mary-Kate and Ashley, 36, made a rare joint appearance at a show for their brand, The Row, which took place as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The former child actresses were seen in a photo shared with IMG Models scout JD Moran’s Instagram account, in which they posed for a shoot with model Rosanna Ovalles Robles.

Known for their work in various films and programs released in the 1990s, the couple has since made the transition to the fashion world.

In an instant, both Mary-Kate and Ashley donned all-black outfits, including large overcoats.

The pair also wore a set of black trousers and matching leather shoes as they posed for the photo.

“I think the reason we do fashion is to constantly try to correct our imperfections, and you always have the next season to do that,” Mary-Kate shared ID card

last year.

“It’s also our job to find every imperfection in there to make sure we’re constantly pushing ourselves and training our eyes and making sure everyone is served.” Just evolve and learn.’

The California-born New Yorkers’ 16-year-old minimalist fashion label — named after London’s Savile Row — was founded between 2004-2006 while the Olsens attended New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

The pair launched their brand with a single white t-shirt, with other products added later.

The five-time CFDA Fashion Award winners used to own a Kohl’s Elizabeth and James collection, which was named after their younger sister and brother, but it has since folded.

Mary-Kate and Ashley built a famous billion-dollar tween empire after co-starring Michelle Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House from 1987-1995.

On a personal level, the avid equestrian has been single since ending her four-year marriage to French banker Olivier Sarkozy in January 2021 following a nine-month legal separation.