Mary J. Blige shines in a rhinestone corset as she performs onstage for the Good Morning Gorgeous tour

Mary J. Blige gave the performance of her life on stage Saturday night as part of her Good Morning Gorgeous tour in Detroit.

The 51-year-old talented singer made a show-stopping entrance with a glittering bustier and rhinestone boots.

The Grammy award-winning artist began her nationwide tour in the United States earlier this month in September and will conclude in late October.

Stunning: Mary J. Blige, 51, turned heads in a striking ensemble at her concert in Detroit on Saturday night

The Family Affair hitmaker confidently sang onstage in front of a sold-out crowd of cheering and devoted fans who filled the Little Caesars Arena in the heart of the city.

She wore a glittering bustier with glittering boning all over. The star added a pair of black velvet shorts to complete the look.

Mary pulled on a pair of rhinestone boots that sparkled under the bright stage lighting.

Her blond hair was parted in the middle and fell in stylish waves down her shoulders.

Having fun: The Grammy Award-winning performer seemed to have a blast performing onstage for her Good Morning Gorgeous tour

Her makeup coincided with the color scheme of her ensemble and consisted of a layer of dark eyeshadow along with black mascara. She added nude lipstick to complete her look.

According to the Detroit free press, it was the singer’s first time stepping into Little Caesars Arena and it had been 10 years since she had performed in the heart of Detroit.

The star held a gold microphone in her hand as she sang a mix of her older hits and newer songs from her latest 2022 album called Good Morning Gorgeous.

Speaking about the creative process of putting the album together, Mary explained: Good morning America“It’s positive confirmation,” she said, referring to the album’s name.

“I had to talk about myself when I was in a very dark situation. I had to learn to love myself from a negative place. I have learned that positive words, and speaking positive words about yourself, manifests positive things in your life.’

Recent album: In February of this year, the talented artist released her album Good Morning Gorgeous

Talented: Earlier this year, Mary had the opportunity to take the stage and perform at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with other artists such as Eminem and Dr. dre

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul made a memorable appearance to team up with other artists such as Eminem, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show earlier in February.

She received an Emmy for Performance for Outstanding Variety Special at the Creative Emmy Awards 2022. Mary shares the award with the other music artists who performed on the large Super Bowl LVI stage.

“I don’t even have the words to explain how full and how huge of a feat that was. I just felt so strong,” she said Apple Music 1 during an interview when discussing her achievements.

“If you’ve never seen me or never met me or you’ve never been to one of my shows, then you know exactly who I am after the Super Bowl. I just couldn’t wait to hit the Mary bopping. I just couldn’t wait to just be myself and do what I do for that audience,” she continued.

Passionate: The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul made a memorable appearance alongside other artists such as Eminem, Dr. Dre And Kendrick Lamar To Perform At The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show In February

Successful: Over the course of her music career, Mary has won a total of nine Grammys and has been nominated for 31

Special Guests: British-born singer Ella Mai performed on stage before Mary .'s performance

During her Saturday night concert performance in Detroit, other outstanding performers had joined her onstage.

British-born singer Ella Mai wore a vibrant teal ensemble, including a satin teal blazer and knee-high boots in the same colour.

Queen Naija, who grew up primarily in the city of Detroit, also took the stage to put on Mary’s performance. She wore a nude trouser suit covered with glittering rhinestones.

The Good Morning Gorgeous tour kicked off on September 17 and will continue nationwide through October 29, late next month. Some of the different cities where she will perform are Chicago, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Brooklyn.

Glamorous: Queen Naija, who grew up mainly in the city of Detroit, also took the stage to put on Mary's performance