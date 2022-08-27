Mary Fitzgerald puts on a leggy display as she films for new season of Selling Sunset in Los Angeles

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Mary Fitzgerald put on a leggy show while filming the new season of Selling Sunset in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 42-year-old showed her infectious smile when she was spotted in a black mini dress and a striking red and black jacket.

The high-end broker also wore leg-lengthening black pumps.

Smiles: Mary Fitzgerald, 42, put on a leggy display while filming the new season of Selling Sunset in Los Angeles on Friday

Her long blond locks were styled in a partial ponytail and fanned out over her shoulders in delicate waves.

The reality star adorned her ensemble with chunky gold earrings and a gold choker.

Production for season six of the hit Netflix show is currently underway.

The reality star posted on Instagram two weeks ago that she was “so excited to start filming again for Selling Sunset.”

Mini: The reality star just laughed when she was spotted in a black mini dress and a bold red and black jacket

Details: The front of the bestseller’s jacket was red, but the back was black. Details in the photos also reveal gold heels on her black pumps

The bestseller is married to her fellow castmate Romain Bonnet, 29.

The realtor met the model while looking for a home after moving to Los Angeles.

The couple secretly tied the knot during a courthouse ceremony in 2018, but didn’t tell anyone about it. Instead, they staged an engagement in season one and walked down the aisle again, in a backyard wedding for season two.

Excited: In an Instagram post, the high-end broker wrote ‘So excited to start filming again for Selling Sunset’

The former teenage mom has come a long way since giving birth to her 26-year-old son Austin at the age of 16.

She graduated from Ball State University in Indiana and then moved to New York and London, where she honed her real estate skills.

In addition to her success as a real estate agent, Mary is also Vice President at The Oppenheim Group.