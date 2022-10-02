Mary Fitzgerald is stylishly chic in a vibrant green ensemble as she steps out in West Hollywood

Mary Fitzgerald was spotted wearing a standout outfit while enjoying an afternoon outing in West Hollywood earlier on Saturday.

The star, 42, was decked out in green as she ran some weekend errands in the cooler California weather.

The talented real estate agent is known for her role in the hit Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, which has been renewed for both a sixth and seventh season.

Stunning: Mary Fitzgerald, 42, was spotted in a green ensemble while running some errands in West Hollywood earlier on Saturday

Opting for a pop of color, the businesswoman draped a satin green blazer over her shoulders that was adorned on the left with a glittering brooch.

She slipped into matching green pants along with a black fitted top. Mary was seen with a green Chanel bag tucked into the crook of her elbow as she crossed a busy street.

The beauty added a pair of gold open-toed heels to complete her overall ensemble for her day trip.

The real estate lady had her blond hair parted in the middle and pulled back into a straight bun to keep loose locks from falling into her face.

On the go: The reality star was business chic in a vibrant green blazer and matching trousers during her weekend getaway in West Hollywood

To spice up her look, Mary added a gold chain necklace and a pair of gold earrings.

She put on black sunglasses to protect her eyes as she strolled under the blazing sun.

For an extra pop of color, the TV personality wore coral lipstick for her makeup look.

The beauty seemed to be busy as she rushed out to run an errand in the glamorous Hollywood area.

Shooting for the sixth season of Selling Sunset began a few months earlier in August, and Mary has also been spotted filming scenes for the show in the Los Angeles area.

Stylish: The TV personality often draws attention in her fashionable and colorful ensembles for both her street style and when attending special events; seen in September in LA

Pop of color! Mary was seen at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last September in a striking blue dress

During an interview with Page six earlier this year, in April, Mary talked about her style choices in her everyday life and on Selling Sunset.

“I basically decide what to wear based on where it is and what the clientele is,” the star explained, referring to choosing what outfits I’d wear on the Netflix show.

“When it’s in the Hollywood Hills you can be funky or more casual, but when you’re in Bel Air or the customers are older I try to be more conservative,” she explained.

When you talk to Us Weekly about how her personal fashion sense has evolved over the years, Mary said, “I think now, I’m trying to step it up a bit.”

‘It’s nice to get dressed. It’s fun to try out new styles and create some sort of ramifications. I’ve done things to my hair a few times that are different. I’m playing with new looks a bit. And that’s so nice for me.’

Happy: Mary was in the picture with her husband Romain Bonnet earlier in May and the two can be seen together in the Netflix series

Group photo: Mary, her husband Romain, Jason and Brett Oppenheim were photographed together during The Gray Man’s July premiere in Hollywood

Selling Sunset follows The Oppenheim Group, a Los Angeles real estate brokerage run by brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim. Some of the regulars of the series are the two brothers, Mary, Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae El Moussa.

Christine Quinn, another regular series, will not be returning to the show for a variety of reasons, including helping her husband, Christian, launch his cryptocurrency real estate company called RealOpen.

‘I canceled my contract when the brokerage started,’ Christine informed People. “I had to make a business decision that was mine, so I had to cancel the contract so I could move it to my brokerage.”

According to TMZsources told the entertainment tabloid that she also signed a contract with top modeling agency, IMG Models, and started working more seriously in the industry.

Another star who will not return for the sixth season is Maya Vander. In past seasons, she’d googled time in both Los Angeles and Miami, which became too difficult.

As production is still in full swing, a firm release date for the upcoming season of Selling Sunset has yet to be confirmed.