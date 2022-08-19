Mary Fitzgerald bares cleavage in low-cut white blazer after Christine Quinn leaves Selling Sunset

Mary Fitzgerald looked dizzy while in West Hollywood, just one day after it was announced that Christine Quinn would not be returning to Selling Sunset.

On Thursday, the 42-year-old reality star stepped out in a revealing white blazer that did little to cover her ample chest.

She added brown pants to the look and wore white shoes topped with large gold bows.

Happy: Mary Fitzgerald looked dizzy while in West Hollywood

Fitzgerald’s short blond hair fell loosely through the window, and she held a small white dog under her arm.

She seemed to be laughing as she walked into the parking lot of the Selling Sunset offices.

A security guard at the building escorted the television star to her vehicle.

Bust:

Furry little companion:

Fitzgerald’s appearance was the first time she had been seen since TMZ reported that Christine Quinn would not be part of the sixth season of Selling Sunset.

Insiders told the publication that Quinn, 33, will be working on other endeavors related to modeling and real estate.

She has signed a deal with IMG Models and is taking modeling jobs and making personal appearances at fashion industry functions, sources told TMZ.

Quinn also works with RealOpen, her husband Christian’s real estate company.

Emma Hernan of the show was asked outside The Oppenheim Group’s Los Angeles office on Wednesday about Quinn’s departure from the series, to which she said, “I’ve heard about that… we’ll see what happens.”

Asked if she thought Quinn’s departure would negatively affect the series, Hernan told TMZ, “I think the show is doing really, really well — we’ve got a lot of great people.”

The latest: Christine Quinn is not returning to the Netflix series Selling Sunset. The 33-year-old Dallas resident came to a "mutual agreement" with the streaming service and producers, insiders told TMZ on Wednesday.

Feud:

Fitzgerald and Quinn have publicly argued over Quinn’s absence from the show’s reunion special in recent months.

While Quinn insisted she had COVID-19 and was unable to participate safely in the filming, Fitzgerald told TMZ she didn’t believe Quinn actually tested positive for the deadly virus.

When asked if she thought Christine had the disease, Fitzgerald replied, “I mean me personally, no, because we all tested on Tuesday and again on Friday.”

Absent:

Avoiding Responsibility:

As for her motivation, Fitzgerald suspected that Quinn didn’t want to face the music for her own actions during the reunion.

“Probably because she didn’t want to face everything she’s done,” the Oppenheim Group broker said. ‘I honestly don’t know. I really do not know. I mean that would be my guess. But I mean, it’s sad.

“We all showed up, we didn’t want to talk to her about her actions, and I’m sure she didn’t want answers to her actions. So we didn’t want to talk about it either, but it’s our job. We’ll do it.’

Another star of the show, Chrishell Stause, also shared the story that Quinn wasn’t exactly contagious at the time.