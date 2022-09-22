Mary Fitzgerald and Emma Hernan seen on set of Netflix’s Selling Sunset

Mary Fitzgerald and Emma Hernan were spotted Wednesday afternoon while filming the upcoming season of Selling Sunset in West Hollywood.

The reality TV personalities, 42 and 30 respectively, showed off their figures in vibrant clothing as they arrived at the set of fans’ favorite Netflix series.

A few months earlier, it was confirmed that Selling Sunset had been renewed for a sixth and seventh season on the popular streaming platform.

Fitzgerald stood out wearing a neon green top that showed off her toned stomach under a graphic printed jacket.

She also rocked an equally striking pair of trousers and a pair of black high-heeled shoes.

The series was regularly replenished with various jewelry and carried a stylish bag with her as she prepared for the photo shoot of the day.

Her platinum blonde hair was slicked back and tied in a sleek ponytail.

Hernan showed off her tight arms and legs in a light blue mini dress upon her arrival in the afternoon.

The reality TV star added extra glamor to her look with a pair of high-heeled shoes.

Hernan, who joined the cast of the program during the fourth season, wore a chic white bag and sunglasses.

Her voluminous blond hair hung loose and fell to her chest and shoulders like a waterfall.

Later in the day, Fitzgerald and Hernan’s equally glamorous colleague Chelsea Lazkani was captured as they arrived on the set in West Hollywood.

The London native showed off her flowing, bleached blonde locks and slipped into a Barbie-inspired pink tweed combination.

She sauntered through the parking lot in a pair of twinkling sky-high heels, carrying her essentials in a handbag with rhinestones and pearls.

The first season of Selling Sunset premiered on the Netflix streaming platform in March 2019.

The program is aimed at the Oppenheim Group agents who deal with the pressures of their professional and personal lives.

In addition to the group’s founders, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, cast members include Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith and Davina Potratz.

Fan-favorite star Christine Quinn brought all the drama in season five, so it was a shock when it was later revealed she wouldn’t be returning to the show for future seasons.

Newer cast members on the show include Chelsea Lazkani and Vanessa Villela, as well as Hernan herself.

Last June it was announced that Netflix has renewed the show for its sixth and seventh season.

Premiere dates for both sets of episodes have not yet been announced.