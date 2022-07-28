Mary Earps says she’s thrilled to have fellow Man United goalkeeper David de Gea in her corner

After 10 minutes into England’s semi-final against Sweden, Mary Earps had made two saves – as many as she made in two of the Lionesses’ group matches combined.

Twenty seconds had passed when she was called into action on Tuesday and saved with her feet from Sofia Jakobsson. Shortly after, she had to tip Stina Blackstenius’ bobbing effort around the post.

Earps’ best moment of the tournament, however, came in the second half. England led 2-0 after goals from Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze, but the game was still even.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps was called into action against Sweden several times

A Swedish corner came in and Blackstenius volley her knee into the goal. The ball seemed destined for the back of the net as it slid to the top corner. But Earps propelled herself into the air, pushing him over the bar with her fingertips.

It was a pivotal moment, as England could have lost heart if Sweden had come back into the game. But the Lionesses went up on the other side and moments later scored a third time through the remarkable heel of Alessia Russo.

There were shadows of David de Gea in Earps’ appearance and, as they both play for Manchester United, the Spaniard is someone she speaks to regularly.

“Yeah, me and David talk a little. He just messaged me to congratulate him,” Earps said after the game. “We report on results and clean sheets, so it’s always nice to have his support.”

Earp’s performance was linked to that of fellow Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea

It wasn’t just De Gea who recognized Earps’ exploits. Her England team-mates were full of praise for their number 1 with Millie Bright and Rachel Daly being the first to hug her after the second half, except to deny Blackstenius.

“They knocked my head so hard, it amazes me that I still have brain cells left after that,” Earps laughed. “They said really nice things and that just means the world to me, to have my teammates say such great things. I just want to help the team. I want to be the best I can for them.’

Earps was England’s third pick during the 2019 World Cup and was left out in the cold towards the end of Phil Neville’s reign and the interim period under Hege Riise. It was Sarina Wiegman who brought the 29-year-old back into the herd and she hasn’t looked back.

She was third-choice for England at the 2019 World Cup, but is in line to start against Germany

“I went through a period where I wasn’t involved and it was a really tough time,” Earps told Sportsmail earlier this year.

“A lot happened behind closed doors. There was a lot of silence and a lot of loneliness and that was hard for me to deal with. Now I enjoy and embrace every moment.’

Earps has a strong defense ahead of her, meaning she only had 13 shots on target in the entire tournament – an average of 2.6 per game. But she could be busy on Sunday at Wembley against Germany, who are leading the deadly striker Alexandra Popp.

Earps says she’s a fan of Aston Villa and Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (above)

If the final is decided on penalties, Earps is more than ready to take out the German players. Jordan Pickford had his water bottle with instructions on where to dive in last year’s Euros and at the 2018 World Cup, but Earps could draw inspiration from another goalkeeper.

“I really enjoy watching Emi Martinez do it (put people off) because I think he’s the first person I’ve ever seen take it to a whole new level and I think it’s really fascinating,” she said.

‘I love to watch. I think it’s fantastic entertainment!’