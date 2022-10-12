Marvin Bagley to undergo MRI on right knee

Marvin Bagley: It’s been a lot of ups and downs. I had to learn and go through many lessons. Eventually I learned that it’s not about what I want. It is what God wants and his will. That’s how I approach every day. I learned many lessons in Sacramento that I can take with me for the rest of my career. I am grateful for every moment. I’m grateful to still be here on an NBA team and still play basketball, which I’ve loved doing since I was a young kid. I count those blessings, appreciate them, and don’t take them for granted. -via HoopsHype / October 11, 2022