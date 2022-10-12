Marvin Bagley to undergo MRI on right knee
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marvin Bagley III sidelined by a terrifying non-contact knee injury in the Pistons’ preseason.
pic.twitter.com/BfdAeiRt8y – 11:55 PM
Marvin Bagley III injury: Piston forward slips awkwardly in preseason game, will undergo MRI on right knee
cbssports.com/nba/news/marvi… – 22:10
Casey said Bogdanovic has a strained calf. He joins Diallo, Knox, Livers and now Bagley on the injured list. – 9:38 p.m.
Casey hasn’t said an update on Bagley yet. “We were looking forward to him getting some work. We’ll know more tomorrow.” – 21:37
Casey said there is no update on Bagley III. “That’s a shame. We’ll know more tomorrow.” – 21:37
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will undergo MRI on his right knee, league sources say @YahooSports. – 21:34
FINAL: OKC 115, DET 99
Killian Hayes: 20d (4-6 of 3) and 7a
Saddiq Bey: 19d, 4r and 4a
CoJo: 11 points
Cunningham: 10p and 8r
Jaden Ivey: 11 points
The big news today, of course, is to find out how bad Bagley’s injury is. Casey probably won’t have an answer tonight. – 9:20 p.m.
Final: Thunder 115, Pistons 99.
Detroit drops its third straight game of the preseason, and worse, Marvin Bagley sustains a knee injury.
The preseason finale is against the Grizzlies on Thursday. – 21:19
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III sustained a right knee injury and will not return tonight. – 19:42
Marvin Bagley III left the competition with an obvious leg injury. pic.twitter.com/elnyMcWGYS – 7:24 PM
Marvin Bagley’s injury didn’t look good.
Jalen Duren joins a Cade, Ivey, Saddiq, Beef Stew, Duren lineup – 7:17 pm
Marvin Bagley III slipped and appeared to injure his right knee. He is helped off the ground. – 7:14 pm
Marvin Bagley just spilled and he’s hurt. He can’t put pressure on that right leg. He is helped off the field by Buddy Boeheim and Isaiah Stewart. – 7:14 pm
Marvin Bagley landed hard on his right knee, perhaps in a wet spot. Barely put any weight on it. Straight to the locker room – 7:14 pm
Marvin Bagley slipped on the floor, made a serious split and it looks like he really hurt his knee. He is helped to his feet. – 19:13
Piston starters: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley.
Bojan bogdanovic hasn’t been out for warmups, and neither has Isaiah Lives. So I assume they are out. – 18:56
Tonight’s appetizers:
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Saddiq Bey
Marvin Bagley III
Isaiah Stewart- 18:56
Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III on his career: “It’s been a lot of ups and downs. I had to learn and go through a lot of lessons.”
More on his tenure at Kings, why he re-signed with Detroit, goals scored and why Cade Cunningham could be an All-Star on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/marvin-b… – 12:41 pm
More this storyline
Clemente Almanza: Marvin Bagley III slipped on the floor and sustained a non-contact knee injury early in the 1Q Being helped off the floor – via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / 11 October 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: Bagley is in pain. Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Buddy Boeheim help him off the floor – via Twitter @omarisankofa / 11 October 2022
Marvin Bagley: It’s been a lot of ups and downs. I had to learn and go through many lessons. Eventually I learned that it’s not about what I want. It is what God wants and his will. That’s how I approach every day. I learned many lessons in Sacramento that I can take with me for the rest of my career. I am grateful for every moment. I’m grateful to still be here on an NBA team and still play basketball, which I’ve loved doing since I was a young kid. I count those blessings, appreciate them, and don’t take them for granted. -via HoopsHype / October 11, 2022