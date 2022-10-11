WhatsNew2Day
Marvin Bagley suffers non-contact injury

Clemente Almanza: Marvin Bagley III slipped on the floor and sustained a non-contact knee injury early in the 1Q Being helped off the floor
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Marvin Bagley III (right knee) not returning tonight – 19:47

Chris Haynes @ChrisBaynes

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III sustained a right knee injury and will not return tonight. – 19:42

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Pistons say Bagley (right knee) will not return. – 19:42

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Bagley (right knee) will not return, per Pistons. – 19:42

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Marvin Bagley III left the competition with an obvious leg injury. pic.twitter.com/elnyMcWGYS7:24 PM

Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Marvin Bagley’s injury didn’t look good.
Jalen Duren joins a Cade, Ivey, Saddiq, Beef Stew, Duren lineup – 7:17 pm

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Duren is up for Bagley. – 19:16

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Duren comes in for Bagley. – 7:15 pm

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Marvin Bagley III slipped and appeared to injure his right knee. He is helped off the ground. – 7:14 pm

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Marvin Bagley just spilled and he’s hurt. He can’t put pressure on that right leg. He is helped off the field by Buddy Boeheim and Isaiah Stewart. – 7:14 pm

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Marvin Bagley landed hard on his right knee, perhaps in a wet spot. Barely put any weight on it. Straight to the locker room – 7:14 pm

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Marvin Bagley III slipped on the floor and suffered a non-contact knee injury early in the 1Q
Being helped off the floor – 7:14 pm

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Marvin Bagley slipped on the floor, made a serious split and it looks like he really hurt his knee. He is helped to his feet. – 19:13

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Piston starters: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley.
Bojan bogdanovic hasn’t been out for warmups, and neither has Isaiah Lives. So I assume they are out. – 18:56

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Tonight’s appetizers:
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Saddiq Bey
Marvin Bagley III
Isaiah Stewart- 18:56

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#pistons Appetizers: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bagley and Stewart. – 6:53 PM
Michael Scott @MikeAScotto

Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III on his career: “It’s been a lot of ups and downs. I had to learn and go through a lot of lessons.”
More on his tenure at Kings, why he re-signed with Detroit, goals scored and why Cade Cunningham could be an All-Star

More this storyline

Omari Sanfoka II: Bagley is in pain. Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Buddy Boeheim help him off the floor – via Twitter @omarisankofa / 11 October 2022

Marvin Bagley: It’s been a lot of ups and downs. I had to learn and go through many lessons. Eventually I learned that it’s not about what I want. It is what God wants and his will. That’s how I approach every day. I learned many lessons in Sacramento that I can take with me for the rest of my career. I am grateful for every moment. I’m grateful to still be here on an NBA team and still play basketball, which I’ve loved doing since I was a young kid. I count those blessings, appreciate them, and don’t take them for granted. -via HoopsHype / October 11, 2022

Marvin Bagley: He’s going to do what Cade does. Cade is a great player. He is an All-Star level player. When I first came here, I saw that very quickly. It’s fun to play with a guy like that whose IQ is high there and who is selfless like him, who can do so many things and open things up for the rest of us. I’m excited to see what season he will have and what we have as a group. -via HoopsHype / October 11, 2022

