Marvin Bagley suffers non-contact injury
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III sustained a right knee injury and will not return tonight. – 19:42
Marvin Bagley III left the competition with an obvious leg injury. pic.twitter.com/elnyMcWGYS – 7:24 PM
Marvin Bagley’s injury didn’t look good.
Jalen Duren joins a Cade, Ivey, Saddiq, Beef Stew, Duren lineup – 7:17 pm
Marvin Bagley III slipped and appeared to injure his right knee. He is helped off the ground. – 7:14 pm
Marvin Bagley just spilled and he’s hurt. He can’t put pressure on that right leg. He is helped off the field by Buddy Boeheim and Isaiah Stewart. – 7:14 pm
Marvin Bagley landed hard on his right knee, perhaps in a wet spot. Barely put any weight on it. Straight to the locker room – 7:14 pm
Marvin Bagley III slipped on the floor and suffered a non-contact knee injury early in the 1Q
Being helped off the floor – 7:14 pm
Marvin Bagley slipped on the floor, made a serious split and it looks like he really hurt his knee. He is helped to his feet. – 19:13
Piston starters: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley.
Bojan bogdanovic hasn’t been out for warmups, and neither has Isaiah Lives. So I assume they are out. – 18:56
Tonight’s appetizers:
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Saddiq Bey
Marvin Bagley III
Isaiah Stewart- 18:56
Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III on his career: “It’s been a lot of ups and downs. I had to learn and go through a lot of lessons.”
More on his tenure at Kings, why he re-signed with Detroit, goals scored and why Cade Cunningham could be an All-Star on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/marvin-b… – 12:41 pm
Omari Sanfoka II: Bagley is in pain. Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Buddy Boeheim help him off the floor – via Twitter @omarisankofa / 11 October 2022
Marvin Bagley: It’s been a lot of ups and downs. I had to learn and go through many lessons. Eventually I learned that it’s not about what I want. It is what God wants and his will. That’s how I approach every day. I learned many lessons in Sacramento that I can take with me for the rest of my career. I am grateful for every moment. I’m grateful to still be here on an NBA team and still play basketball, which I’ve loved doing since I was a young kid. I count those blessings, appreciate them, and don’t take them for granted. -via HoopsHype / October 11, 2022
Marvin Bagley: He’s going to do what Cade does. Cade is a great player. He is an All-Star level player. When I first came here, I saw that very quickly. It’s fun to play with a guy like that whose IQ is high there and who is selfless like him, who can do so many things and open things up for the rest of us. I’m excited to see what season he will have and what we have as a group. -via HoopsHype / October 11, 2022