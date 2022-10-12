WhatsNew2Day
Marvin Bagley out 3-4 weeks

Sports
By Merry
Rod Beard: #Pistons announce that Marvin Bagley III has a bone bruise and a sprained MCL in his right knee, an MRI showed. Bagley will be missing for the next 3-4 weeks.
Source: Twitter @detnewsRodBeard

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Larry Lage @LarryLage
#pistons center Marvin Bagley III out for 3-4 weeks with knee injury, setback for the rebuilding team a week after season opening at home vs Orlando
apnews.com/article/sacram…12:18 pm
1665571080 207 Marvin Bagley to undergo MRI on right knee
CBS NBA @CBSSportNBA

Marvin Bagley III injury update: Pistons forward suffers right knee sprain and is sidelined for 3-4 weeks
cbssports.com/nba/news/marvi…12:18 pm

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

New story: #pistons striker Marvin Bagley will miss 3-4 weeks with a bone bruise, sprained MCL in his right knee. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n…12:13 pm

1665530943 837 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#pistonsMarvin Bagley III Misses 3-4 Weeks With Bone Contusion, Sprained MCL: bit.ly/3RX1RDR12:12 pm
1665246302 586 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Marvin Bagley III’s right knee MRI reveals he will be missing time to start the season, but there is relief that he avoided a serious injury, sources say @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/X5iy6kfZM011:46 am

1665595922 34 Marvin Bagley out 3 4 weeks
1665246302 903 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Pistons say Marvin will miss Bagley III for 3 to 4 weeks after an MRI revealed a bone bruise and sprained medial collateral ligament in Bagley’s right knee.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com11:44 am

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Pistons say Marvin Bagley has a bone bruise and a sprained MCL in his right knee. He is expected to miss the next three to four weeks. – 11:43 am

1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Marvin Bagley III will definitely not be available for the next 3-4 weeks. No surgery needed for now. Rest and rehabilitation. – 11:43 am

Marvin Bagley suffers non contact injury
Chris Haynes @ChrisBaynes

An MRI on Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III revealed a bone bruise and sprain (MCL) in his right knee and he will be out for 3-4 weeks. – 11:43 am

1665530941 188 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Marvin Bagley III suffered a bone contusion last night and sprained the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his right knee against the Thunder. He will rest for three to four weeks and rehabilitate the injury and will then be re-evaluated. Will miss at least the first two weeks of the season. – 11:42 am

1665530943 837 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#pistons announce that Marvin Bagley III has a bone bruise and a sprained MCL in his right knee, an MRI showed.
Bagley will be missing for the next 3-4 weeks. – 11:42 am
1665530941 188 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Injuries exacerbate the Pistons’ preseason woes. Marvin Bagley III’s knee injury cast a shadow over their blowout loss against OKC last night
freep.com/story/sports/n…10:00

1665530943 837 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#pistons lose Bagley to injury, remain scoreless with 115-99 loss against #Thunder: bit.ly/3rOFztb9:08 am
1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

New story: The #pistonsThe deep took another blow last night when Marvin Bagley fell with a knee injury, adding to a growing list of players dealing with the injury bug. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n…9:08 am

1665235131 189 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Kurt Helin @basketball talk

Pistons’ Marvin Bagley clearly suffers knee injury after slipping, falling nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/12/pis…8:01 am

Marvin Bagley to undergo MRI on right knee
the vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Marvin Bagley III sidelined by a terrifying non-contact knee injury in the Pistons’ preseason.
Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions pic.twitter.com/BfdAeiRt8y11:55 PM

Marvin Bagley to undergo MRI on right knee
1665571080 207 Marvin Bagley to undergo MRI on right knee
CBS NBA @CBSSportNBA

Marvin Bagley III injury: Piston forward slips awkwardly in preseason game, will undergo MRI on right knee
cbssports.com/nba/news/marvi…22:10

1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey said Bogdanovic has a strained calf. He joins Diallo, Knox, Livers and now Bagley on the injured list. – 9:38 p.m.

1665530941 188 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey hasn’t said an update on Bagley yet. “We were looking forward to him getting some work. We’ll know more tomorrow.” – 21:37

1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey said there is no update on Bagley III. “That’s a shame. We’ll know more tomorrow.” – 21:37

1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

FINAL: OKC 115, DET 99
Killian Hayes: 20d (4-6 of 3) and 7a
Saddiq Bey: 19d, 4r and 4a
CoJo: 11 points
Cunningham: 10p and 8r
Jaden Ivey: 11 points
The big news today, of course, is to find out how bad Bagley’s injury is. Casey probably won’t have an answer tonight. – 9:20 p.m.

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Final: Thunder 115, Pistons 99.
Detroit drops its third straight game of the preseason, and worse, Marvin Bagley sustains a knee injury.
The preseason finale is against the Grizzlies on Thursday. – 21:19

1665530941 188 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Marvin Bagley III (right knee) not returning tonight – 19:47

Marvin Bagley suffers non contact injury
Chris Haynes @ChrisBaynes

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III sustained a right knee injury and will not return tonight. – 19:42

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Pistons say Bagley (right knee) will not return. – 19:42

1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Bagley (right knee) will not return, per Pistons. – 19:42

1665246302 586 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Marvin Bagley III left the competition with an obvious leg injury. pic.twitter.com/elnyMcWGYS7:24 PM

1665530940 133 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Marvin Bagley’s injury didn’t look good.
Jalen Duren joins a Cade, Ivey, Saddiq, Beef Stew, Duren lineup – 7:17 pm

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Duren is up for Bagley. – 19:16

1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Duren comes in for Bagley. – 7:15 pm

1665369251 675 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Marvin Bagley III slipped and appeared to injure his right knee. He is helped off the ground. – 7:14 pm

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Marvin Bagley just spilled and he’s hurt. He can’t put pressure on that right leg. He is helped off the field by Buddy Boeheim and Isaiah Stewart. – 7:14 pm

1665530941 130 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Marvin Bagley landed hard on his right knee, perhaps in a wet spot. Barely put any weight on it. Straight to the locker room – 7:14 pm

1665530941 188 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Bagley is in pain. Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Buddy Boeheim help him off the floor – 7:14 pm

1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Marvin Bagley slipped on the floor, made a serious split and it looks like he really hurt his knee. He is helped to his feet. – 19:13

1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Piston starters: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley.
Bojan bogdanovic hasn’t been out for warmups, and neither has Isaiah Lives. So I assume they are out. – 18:56

1665530941 188 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Tonight’s appetizers:
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Saddiq Bey
Marvin Bagley III
Isaiah Stewart- 18:56

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#pistons Appetizers: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bagley and Stewart. – 6:53 PM

