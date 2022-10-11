Marvin Bagley: ‘It’s been a lot of ups and downs. A lot of lessons I had to learn and go through’

After a turbulent period with the Sacramento Kings, the Detroit Pistons… Marvin Bagley a fresh start to unlock its untapped potential as a member of their core in the future.

“He’s a very valuable piece for what we do,” Coach Pistons Dwane Casey said. “He’s a lob threat. I think that’s what he brings to the table. He can score on that low post. We are delighted to have him. He’s a big part of what we’re building here.”

After an 18-game stint in which Bagley III achieved his career average in minutes per game (27.2) and field goal percentage (.555), the Pistons re-signed him to a $37.5 million three-year contract this offseason.

With a new contract and a permanent role in a Pistons team looking to show improvement this season, Casey believes Bagley is showing the right attitude to have a good year and help the team get more games. to win.

“He really cares,” Casey added. “He wants to win. He wants to get better. He’s very coachable. That’s what excites me about Marvin. He’s a sponge in learning things. The future will be bright for him.”

The 23-year-old attacker sat down with HoopsHype before facing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden to discuss how coach Casey helped him in Detroit, why he re-signed with the Pistons, what he learned from his tenure at Kings, what to expect from the Pistons this season, and more.