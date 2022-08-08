Marvel’s Midnight Suns delayed, with PS4, XB1, and Switch now “TBA”

Last fall, at Gamescom, Take-Two studio Firaxis Games announced a new turn-based tactical RPG from the XCOM called team Marvel’s Midnight Sun. Set on the ‘dark side of the Marvel Universe’, it pits well-known heroes such as Iron Man, Wolverine, Ghost Rider, Blade, Captain America, and Captain Marvel against Lilith, a supernatural villain originally slated for release in March before the will be postponed to October 7.

By with reporting Q1 2023 profit, the publisher today announced another delay without much specific details about when the game will be released. Also, the game now appears to have a split-release strategy, with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC versions expected before the end of March next year (when Take-Two goes through its fiscal calendar), while PS4, Xbox One and Switch editions have a “TBA” release date.

In a statement announcing the news given to polygonthe company said: “We have made the decision to shift the launch timing of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to ensure the teams from Firaxis Games and 2K deliver the best possible experience for our fans. The title will launch later this fiscal year on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. The Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions will follow at a later date.”

This report is the first to include T2’s combined results with the newly acquired Zynga, which has its own Disney-licensed title that has been delayed with a non-specific release plan. 2 weeks ago Zynga announced Star Wars fighterswas a multiplayer “competitive arena battle game” delayed for release sometime in 2023.