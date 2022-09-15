Marvel’s Israeli superhero for forthcoming Captain America movie sparks fury among Arabs

<!–

Marvel has caused a stir in the Arab world by announcing that an Israeli Mossad superhero will star in the upcoming Captain America movie.

Sabra, who appeared in the original Marvel comics in the 1980s, is played by Shira Haas, an Israeli actress whose grandparents are Holocaust survivors, in 2024’s Captain America: New World Order.

While the news has elated Israelis, the move has sparked outrage among Palestinians and their supporters who are angry at the superpowered hero flying around in a Star of David suit.

Many have accused Disney, the owner of Marvel, of “Zionist propaganda,” adding that her name is associated with the 1982 Sabra and Chatila massacre in Beirut, where thousands of refugees were killed during the Israeli invasion of Lebanon.

In fact, her name is a slang term for a native Israeli Jew and also refers to the prickly pear cactus, which is hard on the outside but soft on the inside, and was coined before the brutal carnage.

Others praised the inclusion of a Jewish hero played by an Israeli Jewish actress.

It is not yet known how prominent Sabra will be in the film, which appeared in 50 comic books between 1980 and 2019, but she will become the first Israeli hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Mossad cop and police officer has superhuman speed and strength, and her comic book debut is labeled as outdated and insensitive.

In the scene, the Incredible Hulk ends up in Tel Aviv and befriends a young Arab boy who is eventually killed in an attack by Arab terrorists.

Witnessing the attack, Sabra assumes the Hulk is one of the terrorists and attacks him with “energy pens” until he explains that the boy was his friend.

The Hulk says, ‘Boy died because the boy’s people and yours want to own land! The boy died because you wouldn’t share. The boy died because of two old books that say his people and yours must fight and kill for land.’

Sabra replies, “It took the Hulk to show her this dead Arab boy as human.

“It took a monster to awaken her own sense of humanity.”

Critics say the comics often portray Arab characters as terrorists, anti-Semitic or misogynist and fear they will be portrayed in the same way in the film.

Yousef Munayyer, a Palestinian-American writer and analyst, said the concept of a Mossad spy becoming a hero is “insensitive and outrageous.”

He told CNN: ‘That strip doesn’t suggest anything positive about how this film will go.

“The glorification of violence against Palestinians in particular and against Arabs and Muslims in general in the mass media has a long and ugly history in the West and has a remarkable persistence.”

A Marvel Studios spokesperson said: “Filmmakers are taking a new approach with the character Sabra first introduced to the comics more than 40 years ago.”

Sabra’s real name in the comics is Ruth Bat-Seraph, an Israeli police officer who is also a mutant with supernatural powers.

She was sent to a government-run kibbutz where she was trained to serve in the Mossad as Israel’s first superhero.

Haas, who will play Sabra, previously starred in Netflix’s Unorthodox for which she was nominated for an Emmy.