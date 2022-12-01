Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer teases Adam Warlock and a six-armed Groot.

The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 has finally been released publicly – and it looks like an emotionally fitting end to the current team’s MCU saga.

The first teaser for the Marvel Phase 5 movie, which debuts online after its final screening at Brazil’s 2022 edition of Comic-Con, aka CCXP, packs plenty into its 90-second runtime. Not only do we get a glimpse of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, we also see a six-armed Groot wielding multiple weapons during a shootout alongside Star-Lord. Oh, and an extremely cute-looking baby Rocket, confirming that we’ll see him become the cynical, cybernetically enhanced creature we know and love.

Watch the trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 3 below:

The third and final Guardians of the Galaxy movie takes place after the group’s Holiday Special, which was recently released on Disney Plus as part of MCU Phase 4.

In Chris Pratt’s upcoming superhero movie, Star-Lord will still be looking for the 2014 version of Gamora – not the one who died in Avengers: Infinity War – who left the scene after Thanos’ defeat in Avengers: Endgame.

Additionally, the group will also have to deal with Poulter’s Adam Warlock, who was seemingly sent after them after the Guardians double-crossed the Sovereign race in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2. Oh, and there’s also the small matter of Chukwudi Iwjui’s High Evolutionary – the movie’s major villain and the person responsible for turning Rocket into the traumatized and damaged anthropomorphic raccoon he is today.

Elsewhere, we get more of the Guardians’ trademark humor (courtesy mainly of Dave Bautista’s Drax), some emotionally weighted scenes with Rocket (and his smart otter soulmate Lylla), loads of action and riveting sci-fi shots and, of course, a perfectly selected playlist from director James Gunn.

