Marvel’s delaying Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars

The Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still in full swing, but as is usually the case with Marvel projects, some of the studio’s upcoming release dates for its tentpole movies are being pushed back — some quite significantly.

Sheet aside, most of these movies are only pushed back a few months, and their delays probably won’t have that much of an impact on the overall shape of the MCU’s future. But it’s unclear how, if at all, their pushback could affect any of the announced shows coming out in the next few years that could be somehow related to their big blockbuster events.