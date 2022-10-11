Marvel’s Blade has been put on hold

Although Marvel is hyped its new one Sheet been playing for quite some time, the studio is now slowing down production as it searches for a new director and makes another effort to get the story just right.

According to The Hollywood ReporterMarvel has stopped production on Sheet entirely in Atlanta following the move of former director Bassam Tariq to step back from the project last month. While the studio hopes to restart production early next year after finding a new director, Marvel is reportedly also working on “further [develop]” Sheet as a whole, suggesting a significant amount of work needs to be done before the film can really get going again. While these kinds of delays usually don’t bode well, Sheet is in the interesting position of being one of Marvel’s Most Recognizable Features and coming to the MCU just as Marvel is starting to spotlight more supernatural, horror-focused parts of its IP.