Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige reveals TWO new Avengers movies will close out Phase Six of MCU

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con that two new Avengers movies are in the works.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are slated for release just six months apart in 2025, Variety reports.

They will hit theaters six years after the release of Avengers: Endgame, which temporarily became the highest-grossing film of all time.

Wow: Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con that two new Avengers movies are in the works

Incoming: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are slated for release just six months apart in 2025, Variety reports

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bows on May 2, 2025, with Avengers: Secret Wars closing phase six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on November 7, 2025.

Apparently, the films drew their inspiration from two Marvel comic book miniseries – one from the 1980s and another from 2015.

In the 80s, the Secret Wars series threw all the Marvel superheroes together on a planet called Battleworld to fight among themselves.

Decades later, in 2015, another version of Secret Wars fleshed out the idea with a multi-universe storyline.

Years away: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bows on May 2, 2025, then Avengers: Secret Wars concludes phase six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on November 7, 2025

Two universes somehow collide and destroy each other, dumping their superheroes into a post-apocalyptic Battleworld universe.

The terrifying phenomenon of a Thor Corps – a group of any Thor from every other universe – is the police force in Battleworld.

Atop the Thor Corps hierarchy sits Sheriff Strange, an alter ego to a version of Stephen Strange, aka Doctor Strange.

Kevin Feige announced a dazzling roster of films this Saturday that will be part of Phase Five and Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Remember when: They’ll hit theaters six years after the release of Avengers: Endgame, which became the all-time highest sales

Right now, the MCU is coming to the end of Phase Four, which concludes in November with the debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther, died tragically in 2020 at the age of 43 after a secret battle with cancer and his role has not been recast.

Phase five of the MCU will feature a sensational procession of cartoon characters, many of whom will presumably end up facing the Secret Wars.

A total of 12 movies and TV shows make up the total of Phase Five before the MCU moves on to the next chapter.

Source material: Apparently the movies are inspired by two Marvel comic miniseries – one from the 80s and another from 2015 (pictured)

First comes the movie Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023, then the Disney+ series Secret Invasion in spring 2023, Deadline reports.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023, and season two of Loki and season one of Echo will bow on Disney+ that summer.

The Marvels will hit theaters on July 28, 2023, and Blade with Mahershala Ali will debut on November 3, 2023.

Back on Disney+, an Ironheart show will premiere in the fall of 2023, and the series Agatha: Coven of Chaos will be released that winter.

Ahead: Right now, the MCU is nearing the end of Phase Four, which will conclude in November with the debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A show called Daredevil: Born Again will then roll to Disney+ in 2024, after which the movie Captain America: New World Order will hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

Just in case the fans aren’t sated by then, Phase Five has another trick up its sleeve: the Thunderbolts movie, which will end the phase on July 26, 2024.

Phase Six then begins a film about the Fantastic Four in 2024, before closing the following year with the series of Avengers pictures.

Excited: “We were here three years ago and it’s been an awfully long time since then,” Feige said on Saturday, referring to Comic-Con being canceled in 2020 and going virtual last year.

Feige announced from the stage at Comic-Con that he was “incredibly excited” to be back at Hall H, which is known for hosting the convention’s biggest events.

“We were here three years ago and it’s been an awfully long time since then,” he said, referring to Comic-Con being canceled in 2020 and going virtual last year.

“There were times when I thought, ‘Will I ever be in Hall H again?’ and the answer is thank God, yes,” the executive added.