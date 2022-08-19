Marvel star Frank Grillo slams LA’s spiraling crime after his personal boxing trainer is shot dead

Marvel star Frank Grillo has cracked down on LA’s rising crime rates after his personal boxing trainer was shot dead.

Fitness trainer Azuma Bennett, 30, was shot up to eight times around 9:45 a.m. Friday while outside a legal marijuana dispensary on West Slauson Avenue in Windsor Hills, LA.

Grillo, who plays the villain Crossbones in the Avengers and Captain America movies, said “he doesn’t know what happened to Los Angeles” after Bennett’s murder.

“He made everyone feel good about training,” Grillo . said NBC Los Angeles. “I don’t know what happened to Los Angeles that such a beautiful guy gets shot and killed for nothing.”

Bennett, who is originally from Sydney, Australia, was found slumped in the doorway of a marijuana dispensary by police with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

His murder comes as the homicide rate in Los Angeles is at its highest in 15 years, reports ABC7.

In the first six months of the year, there were 181 homicides in the city, a 34 percent increase over the average homicide rate for the same period between 2015 and 2019.

Bennett worked at Fortune Boxing Gym in Los Angeles and had a number of A-listers as clients, including Grillo and UFC fighter Jason Miller.

The owner of the gym, Tamara Fortune, has a GoFundMe so that Bennett’s family can afford to travel to Los Angeles for his memorial service before flying his body back to Australia. So far, $35,000 has been raised.

‘Azuma was one of a kind. An outstanding athlete, fighter, teacher educator and friend/partner to so many,” Fortune wrote.

She added: ‘We lost one of the best out there. He didn’t deserve this. He was kind to everyone he met and always involved everyone in the gym with his positive energy and engaging personality.

“Calm down Azuma and keep hitting up there. We love you mate.’

Police have not released any suspicious information but confirmed that they are actively investigating Mr Bennett’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau or contact Crime Stoppers.

Los Angeles has seen a rise in crime rates, including homicide, in recent months.

Critics have blamed progressive prosecutor George Gascon, who has advocated criminal justice reforms that they believe have fueled lawlessness.

The increasing violence has been attributed to a lax bail policy and support for the defunding of the police movement after protests against police erupted nationally in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in 2020.

Gascon was not recalled on Monday after organizers ruled that 200,000 signatures were invalid.

Recall organizers had to collect about 570,000 valid petition signatures to start an election. On Monday, the provincial registrar announced that they had found only 520,000 valid signatures of the 710,000 that had been submitted.

About 5,705 robberies have been reported in Los Angeles from early 2022 to August 6. In the same period last year, 4,753 robberies were documented.

Meanwhile, the statistics of murders and shootings are neck and neck compared to last year – almost the same number. Overall, violent crime is up 5.7 percent, with 18,852 cases since August 6, compared to 17,832 last year.

The city has been horrified by multiple daytime crimes, including the January 13 murder of Brianna Kupfer in broad daylight by a mentally ill man who randomly stabbed her while she was working at a luxury furniture store.

In June, a now-dead gunman killed two Southern California police officers in a shooting at a motel.

Justin William Flores, 35, was on probation for a previous gun charge at the time of committing the murders. The illegal gun sentence was handed over to Flores in 2021, as part of a lenient plea deal made possible by DA George Gascon’s lax prosecution laws.

Flores committed suicide during the confrontation with police, which took place after officers responded to a call of a stabbing at the Scenic Motel in El Monte, a small Los Angeles County suburb.

Last year, Flores – already on parole – pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felony charge that law enforcement sources said should have sent him back to prison for a minimum of three years.

However, because of Gascon – who was sworn in in late 2020 as part of a wave of awake prosecutors vowing to seek alternatives to incarceration – he was handed the bare minimum sentence of two years’ probation and 20 days in prison.

The case subsequently sparked outrage, with much criticism of Gascon.