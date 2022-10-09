Marvel star Chris Hemsworth inspects $3.2million block of land in New South Wales

Chris Hemsworth shocked a local real estate agent when he took a surprise tour of a lush tract of land near his Byron Bay mansion in 2019.

The 39-year-old Thor actor was exploring land in the Broken Head region, 4.3 miles from his $30 million mansion.

Harcourt’s real estate agent Steve Leslie said he was shocked to learn that the Hollywood star was his potential buyer.

“He got out of the car and looked at me, and I basically said ‘I know you,'” said Mr. Leslie on the Harcourts blog.

He added that the elite Hollywood star was down to earth and friendly.

Chris was joking. I would say he is a very intelligent larrikin,” he wrote.

Unfortunately, Chris did not purchase the $3.2 million lot due to zoning.

It follows that Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky recently announced that their plans to build a second home on a huge 35-acre site in Byron Bay, New South Wales, have been approved.

The Hollywood couple got the green light in August to build a ‘celebrity guesthouse’ next to their mansion.

Hemsworth bought the land in 2019 for $4.25 million and proposed $4.4 million worth of works, bringing the completed property to $8.6 million, reports the Daily Telegram.

Detailed plans show that the house will have two houses with a total of seven bedrooms; the primary mini townhouse will contain five bedrooms, while the second house will have two, each with its own ensuite bathroom.

Chris currently lives in a luxury mansion in Byron Bay with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children.

