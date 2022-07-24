Marvel outlines Phase 6 with Fantastic Four and two new Avengers movies

Marvel looks far into its future at San Diego Comic-Con. The company confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (which just got its first trailer) will end phase four of its cinematic universe on November 11 and outline what to expect for phase five. But Marvel also took it a step further, detailing phase six of the MCU with a trio of movie announcements.

Things start with Fantastic four on November 28, 2024; followed by Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025; before we close with Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025. Marvel is calling this period of the MCU – phases four through six – the “Multiverse saga”, which will end with Secret Wars.

The announcements were made during a press panel at SDCC. In addition to the major theatrical releases, Marvel also showed a new trailer for She-Hulk and confirmed Daredevil: Born Again for Disney Plus, featuring Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio from the original Netflix daredevil series.